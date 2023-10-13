Weekend Winners: 33/1 a crazy price for Dan Skelton runner in Silver Trophy at Chepstow!

At The Races pundit Declan Rix has found one at a huge price in Molly Olly’s Wishes to land Saturday’s feature Silver Trophy at Chepstow.

Paul Nicholls runs Sonigino and is expected to go well alongside Uncle Bert for Nigel Twiston-Davies and Tom Lacey's Blow Your Wad.

But it's a classy mare in Molly Olly's Wishes who Declan Rix has suggested could go well at a huge price in Saturday's Chepstow feature, live on Sky Sports Racing.

"It's going to be perfect ground for horses starting their seasons in the Silver Trophy," Rix told the Weekend Winners Digital Show.

"It's still very early days in the Jump season for me and I'll be keeping a close eye on things over the next couple of weeks.

"A horse I thought was brutally overpriced if she's ready to go is Molly Olly's Wishes who I think is incredibly well handicapped off a mark of 134.

"She is a nine-year-old going on ten, taking on more progressive and less exposed rivals but she's got a very good record fresh and has won the last twice at Wetherby the last two seasons.

"I've had her running to 140 and 138 and off a mark of 134 here, with Tristan Durrell's claim easing the burden further, if she's ready to go, she's a huge player.

"She comes from a top-class yard in the Skelton's. Ideally you'd have liked Harry Skelton to ride but he's riding Boombawn for the yard in the same race.

"I just think at that price [33/1] with the rain, she's a proper galloping mare and two-and-a-half miles on soft ground is perfect for her.

"If there's some confidence behind her, frankly, 33/1 is an insane price!"