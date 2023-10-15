Welsh Champion Hurdle: Nemean Lion sees off Anyharminasking to lift Ffos Las title for Kerry Lee

There was a terrific finish to the DragonBet Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las as Kerry Lee's Nemean Lion saw off a late challenge from Anyharminasking.

A Grade Two winner up at Kelso last season, the lightly-raced six-year-old was sent off as 3/1 joint-favourite under Richard Patrick.

The pair crept into contention, tracked all the while by Jonjo O'Neill on the eventual runner-up and went clear of their rivals over the last obstacle.

O'Neill's mount drifted notably away from the stands and that may have cost the 14/1 shot his victory as Patrick and Nemean Lion stayed straight to win by a length and a half.

Fiveonefive finished a distant third, ahead of El Muchacho and Gin Coco.

Patrick told Sky Sports Racing: "That was very smooth. For a horse who tends to make some jumping errors, he was A-1 today. We've done a lot of work with him.

"To come out for the first run of the season and run like that is very impressive. He just loves this game."

Lee added: "All credit to Richard Patrick because he's put in so much work with this lad.

"I wanted to come here before something like the Greatwood because he can deal with a smaller field and find his feet.

"We'll see what the ground does at Cheltenham but that'd be the idea next."

Matata made a very impressive debut over fences for Nigel Twiston-Davies, never seeing a rival to win eased down in the DragonBet New Website Norton's Coin Trophy Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Image: Nigel Twiston-Davies looks to have another talented chaser in Matata

Having pulled jockey Daryl Jacob to the front, the dual hurdles winner showed a real liking for the larger obstacles and left his rivals well behind, crossing the finish line 10 lengths clear of Cruz Control and Manorbank.

Two very smart stayers for the future did battle in the DragonBet Born From The Betting Ring Maiden Hurdle with debutant Mt Fuji Park getting the better of Paul Nicholls' Wrappedupinmay.

The winner, trained by Jonjo O'Neill and ridden by his son Jonjo Jr, was bought for £290,000 in February and the son of Walk In The Park showed a fine attitude to see off his more experienced rival.

O'Neill Jr told Sky Sports Racing: "The second is not a bad horse at all and our lad probably wants tracks like this.

"We bought him to be a three-mile chaser but it looks like he'll be able to perform to a decent level this year."

The winning trainer added: "He's a grand horse and jumped really well. He's still got plenty to learn but he looks promising.

"We'll go back to the drawing board, try to find a nice track for him and hopefully he'll improve again."