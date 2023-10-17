Today on Sky Sports Racing: Former Group Three star Military March returns from huge absence at Newcastle

After an mammoth 999 days off the track, former Group Three winner and 2000 Guineas fourth Military March returns to action for Saeed bin Suroor at Newcastle on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.55 Newcastle - Military March bids to overcome lengthy absence

A relatively quiet Tuesday evening card at Gosforth Park is set alight by the presence of Group Three winner Military March, who returns from a mammoth 999 days off the track in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (4.55).

Having last ran at Meydan in January 2021, Saeed bin Suroor's now six-year-old has been gelded since that Group Two run.

Defying a layoff of such length will be no easy feat, with only 11 horses able to overcome a period of 1000+ days off track in the last 20 years.

The one-time Derby hopeful takes on 11 rivals including recent winners Capital Theory and Wynter Wildes towards the bottom of the weights.

The latter retains her partnership with young apprentice rider Mikkel Mortensen, under whom she's three from three following the recent course and distance win.

Harry Charlton will soon take over the reins from father Roger on the Beckhampton licence and the pair run Valsad here, back on the all-weather following a blowout last of seven finish at Newbury. The heavy ground may have been to blame that day and the four-year-old could now bounce back returned to synthetics, on which he won his only start.

Image: Valsad scores in the Racing League for Wales & The West

4.20 Newcastle - Crisford runner Oh So Grand takes on 11 rivals

The opening BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (4.20) looks a competitive affair but could provide Simon and Ed Crisford's Oh So Grand with a third career victory.

She'll be the mount of Jack Mitchell and could benefit for a return to the all-weather following her dominant six-length win at Wolverhampton in July.

Several of her rivals arrive out of form and searching for answers, notably the potentially well-handicapped pair of Whitefeathersfall and Cancan In The Rain.

Both go for trainer Charlie Johnston and while the former sports a first-time visor it could be the three-year-old stablemate that's of most interest under Oisin Murphy. As a half-brother to a 10-furlong winner with stamina on the dam side, he looks unexposed over this distance.

3.35 Hereford - Classic Concorde goes for four-timer

Over the jumps at Hereford, the main story may well be Classic Concorde and his bid to complete a four-timer in the Best Prices Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle (3.35).

The 10-year-old is clearly thriving but must defy top weight and a 3lb rise for his latest Bangor-on-Dee success.

Among those hoping to spoil the party will be the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies stable with Fine By Me. With Twiston-Davies currently operating at a 41 per cent strike-rate, any runner from his Gloucestershire yard is worth a second look and, though the six-year-old gelding must bounce back from a poor run on September 1, he's worthy of great respect.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newcastle and Hereford all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, October 17.