Hukum retired: Owen Burrows' King George and Coronation Cup hero to stand at stud in Japan

This year's King George hero Hukum has been retired from racing and will stand at stud in Japan for the 2024 breeding season, owners Shadwell have announced.

Trained by Owen Burrows, the full brother to the brilliant Baaeed finishes his career with 11 wins from 18 starts, including two Group One successes.

He won the 2022 Coronation Cup at Epsom before being nursed back to health from a career-threatening injury, beating former Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Hukum achieved a career-high rating of 128, with his final start coming in this year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, finishing ninth of 15.

Stephen Collins, Shadwell's European bloodstock manager said in a statement: "Shadwell are delighted that Hukum, a full-brother to Baaeed, the highest-rated turf horse in the last decade, will stand at Darley Japan.

"Hukum has all the attributes to be a hugely successful stallion. A top-class racehorse, possessing a wonderful physique, he hails from one of Shadwell's most successful families tracing back to the highly influential broodmare Height Of Fashion.

"We are thrilled that Japanese breeders will be able to avail of such a wonderful bloodline that his late HH Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and his family have developed and maintained at the highest level over the last 40 years.

"Sheikha Hissa and her family very much look forward to following Hukum's new career very closely and it wouldn't surprise me if Shadwell were to support him with some high-quality broodmares going forward as he is held in the highest regard by us all."

Image: Hukum (right) gets the better of Westover in the King George at Ascot

Burrows added: "It has been an absolute pleasure to train Hukum over the last four seasons. I will forever be in his debt as he has brought my career to a whole new level. His enthusiasm for work and racing made my job easy.

"His win in the Coronation Cup by over four lengths and King George win this year showed off all his fine attributes perfectly. Class, guts and will to win. That race will live long in, not just mine, but many racing fans' memory for years to come.

"A superb looking and athletic individual, a full-brother to Baaeed, whom I'm sure will be very popular with breeders in Japan."