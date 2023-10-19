Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice elect Billy Loughnane set for busy book of rides at Brighton

There is a busy eight-race card to look forward to at Brighton on Thursday, plus Listed action from Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.30 Brighton - Shoot To Kill faces Optiva Star

Ahead of being officially crowned champion apprentice jockey at Ascot's QIPCO British Champions Day this Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing, teenage superstar Billy Loughnane heads to the south coast with a strong book of rides.

Top weight Shoot To Kill should have a good chance in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (4.30) for Robyn Brisland.

The six-year-old scored over course and distance in August and followed up with another success at Lingfield last month.

Richard Hannon's Optiva Star will be very hard to beat having won his last three, all at Brighton, and talented claimer Joe Leavy keeps the ride.

Tribute remains a maiden after six starts but would have claims if returning to the form that saw him finish fourth off this mark at Windsor on his penultimate start and Tom Marquand is an eye-catching booking.

George Baker's Marsh Benham is a dual winner at the track including over this course and distance in June and should not be underestimated having dropped to a workable mark.

2.45 Brighton - Balding's Castle In The Sand sets the standard

Seven promising types gather in the Breeders' Cup On Sky Sports Racing EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (2.45), featuring Andrew Balding's Castle In The Sand under Rob Hornby.

The New Approach colt was down the field in a hot York maiden two starts back but ran much better at Thirsk last time.

Loughnane could be aboard the main danger in George Boughey's Zarak filly Zayina, who went down narrowly to Magico at Pontefract on just her second career start.

Hannon saddles Show Biz Kid, who has shown enough promise to be considered here, while Hollie Doyle rides Gregorina for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

1.25 Deauville - UK & Irish raiders clash in Listed test

A competitive-looking Listed Criterium de Vitesse Stakes (1.25) over at Deauville includes plenty of UK and Irish interest among a field of 11.

Joseph O'Brien is a regular at targeting stakes contests over the channel and he relies on Bonbon, an impressive winner of a Cork maiden on her third start.

Alice Haynes' Hala Emaraaty has been highly tried since winning his first two starts, including when beating Big Evs ar Redcar, and should appreciate the drop in class with Mickael Barzalona in the plate.

William Muir and Chris Grassick's Hedge Fund, Adrian McGuinness' Rush Queen and Amy Murphy's Baileys Polka Dot complete the raiding party.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Brighton and Deauville all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, October 19.