Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumping at Uttoxeter and nine-race card at Newcastle in focus on Friday

On the eve of QIPCO British Champions Day, there is jumping and all-weather action to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing.

3.25 Uttoxeter - Old favourites gather over hurdles

Due to the effects of storm Babet, Uttoxeter hosts a hurdles-only card on Friday, but we are still treated to some quality horses and a few old favourites.

The In Memory of Howard Bradshaw's 60TH Birthday Handicap Hurdle (3.25) features grade two star Emitom, who returns for Alan King having signed off last season with a long-awaited victory at Newbury.

Bear Ghylls has been a super servant for the Nicky Martin team and returns having undergone wind surgery since running down the field in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's Dolphin Square has a good record when fresh and must be feared off a mark 4lb lower than his last victory. He has owner David Maxwell back on board, his first ride since February.

Art Approval (Ralph Smith) and Equinus (Nigel Twiston-Davies) complete the field.

Image: Emitom in action over fences

2.50 Uttoxeter - Espoir De Romay heads field of six

Many believe Espoir De Romay should be a grade one winner, had he not fallen two fences from home in the Mildmay at Aintree back in April 2021.

Ever since that spill, things just have not quite clicked for Kim Bailey's runner but, now down to a mark of 138 and with just five to beat, connections will hope he can rediscover his form in the Paul Fergusons Jumpers To Follow Handicap Hurdle (2.50).

Neil Mulholland saddles Conkwell Legend who improved when sent handicapping over hurdles and remains capable of better as he steps up in grade under Richie McLernon.

Course and distance winner Hillview finished in front of Espoir De Romay at Uttoxeter in May but will need to bounce back from a below par effort at Carlisle on his last start.

5.00 Newcastle - Doyle hoping to score with Haaland

Football puns at the ready as Gay Kelleway's Haaland reappears in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (5.00), the second contest on a mammoth nine-race card at Gosforth Park.

At his best during Billy Loughnane's incredible run of form back in January, Haaland was given a long break but ran well to be third at Chelmsford last time and the booking of Hollie Doyle is a positive.

Tristan Davidson's Spirit Of Ash is feared having won very nicely over an extended mile-and-a-half seven days ago but steps up significantly in trip here.

Artisan Dancer completed a hat-trick over a similar trip at Lingfield last month but needs to bounce back from a disappointing defeat here earlier this month.

5.30 Newcastle - Elegant Madame back in calmer waters

Amo Racing's Elegant Madame must have impressed her connections plenty with her debut victory at Lingfield in June as they pitched her into Listed company over at Leopardstown last time.

Dominic Ffrench Davis' two-year-old was well beaten in the end but is back in much calmer waters as she tops a field of eight in the Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (5.30).

John and Thady Gosden have sent some very useful types to learn their trade at Newcastle in the past and Frankel filly Strutting is the latest looking to get off the mark under Kieran Shoemark.

An expensive yearling at 425,000 guineas, she didn't show much on debut but looked to have built on that when runner-up at Newmarket last time.

Recent Catterick scorer Last Applause should not be overlooked for Brian Ellison and Ben Robinson.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, October 20.