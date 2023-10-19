Hollie Doyle blog: Trueshan better than ever ahead of Long Distance Cup bid at Ascot!

Hollie Doyle bids for a remarkable fourth consecutive victory on Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday and hopes for further glory with three other rides.

ALL SYSTEMS GO FOR TRUESHAN

Earlier this season, the possibility of a remarkable fourth consecutive Long Distance Cup (1.15) victory with TRUESHAN didn't look anywhere near as likely as it does now, but he heads back to Qipco British Champions Day with an outstanding chance in the 2m contest.

His unexpected defeat on his seasonal reappearance at Nottingham and that uncharacteristic performance in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot had us all scratching our heads, and wondering if he would ever get back to his brilliant best.

But Alan King's decision to have his wind done proved a master stroke and, if anything, Trueshan has come back better than ever, winning the Doncaster Cup and a second Group 1 Prix du Cadran.

That latest victory in France was extra-special, as not only did he cope with conditions we thought were faster than ideal but also showed himself to be tactically versatile, winning from the front.

Now we head to his beloved Ascot full of confidence but aware that he will need to be at his best to win this again, with arch-rival Coltrane - behind him at Doncaster - and Ireland's Kyprios heading a stellar line-up.

Aidan O'Brien's multiple Group 1 winner returned from a long absence to run a solid race in the Irish St Leger and that should have put him spot on for this, but there's something about Champions Day that brings out Trueshan's star quality.

Our draw could have been better. We're in stall 7, but will have plenty of time to establish a good attacking position in conditions he will revel in. He'll have his legion of fans trackside, and I'd like to thank those who made my performance on him in the Doncaster Cup the Sky Sports Racing Ride of the Month for September.

Image: Nashwa pulls clear in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July course

QEII THE RIGHT DECISION FOR NASHWA

Following some midweek deliberation, my Classic-winning filly NASHWA sensibly goes for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05) rather than the 10f Champion Stakes.

She proved in winning the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes that she's just as proficient at 1m as she is over the longer distance, and the trip will undoubtedly suit her better in what we expect to be testing conditions.

I'm pleased enough with my draw in stall 3, close to likely favourite Paddington who was behind us in the Juddmonte International at York, of course, but on ground that was lively enough for him. Conditions were quite testing when Nashwa won the Falmouth and even softer when she only just failed to win last season's Prix de l'Opera, so I'm hopeful she can acquit herself well and round off what has been another fantastic season.

Whatever happens, I'm delighted that my boss Imad Alsagar will keep her in training with John and Thady Gosden to be campaigned as a five-year-old.

SWEET ON MEMORIES IN FILLIES' FEATURE

The Group 1 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.25) is a perfect end-of-season opportunity for the Lordship Stud-owned SWEET MEMORIES.

The daughter of Sea The Stars enhanced her paddock value by winning the Listed Chalice Stakes for me at Newmarket in August on only her third career start. The Gosdens were delighted with her second to the re-opposing Time Lock in the Group 3 Dubai Stakes there last time, and her ability to handle testing ground suggests she can build on that.

CLASSY SAINT A MASSIVE PRICE IN WIDE-OPEN SPRINT

The Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (1.50) has been good to me. I won it with the amazing Glen Shiel in 2020 and finished second on him the following year. This time my hopes are pinned on SAINT LAWRENCE, who has been a revelation this season since joining Glen's trainer Archie Watson from Roger Varian in the spring.

He showed his liking for Ascot by winning the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal meeting on an unforgettable stable debut and then came within half a length of winning the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest in France.

Image: Saint Lawrence wins the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot

He didn't get the best of starts in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last time and finds himself among the outsiders, but he's an enormous price for a horse of his calibre. I'm happy enough with my draw in stall 11 and he proved at Deauville that he's effective on very soft ground.

I'm on standby to ride reserve Escobar in the closing Balmoral Handicap (4.25) - a race David O'Meara's veteran won in 2019. The form of that race makes fascinating reading, as subsequent Group 1 star Lord North finished second - just ahead of the following year's Champions Sprint hero Glen Shiel, who was fourth.

APPEAL LODGED AGAINST SEVEN-DAY BAN

I've decided to appeal against a suspension imposed on me by the Kempton Park stewards on Monday evening. I acknowledge I made a mistake on Rose Light in the 1m3f fillies' handicap but am hoping I can get the ban reduced, as I feel seven days is too harsh.

If the suspension is upheld I will miss the ride on my King's Stand winner Bradsell in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita, of course, which would be a huge disappointment.