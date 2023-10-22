Today on Sky Sports Racing: Criterium de Saint-Cloud and Criterium International feature on busy Sunday

The Group One action just keeps coming this weekend on Sky Sports Racing with the Criterium International and Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Sunday.

12.58 Saint-Cloud - Illinois and Los Angeles feature for Ballydoyle

After another blistering Qipco British Champions Day, there is more top level racing to enjoy, including the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud (12.58).

The powerful Ballydoyle team field two of the seven runners, headed by Galileo colt Illinois, a half-brother to Arc winner Danedream, who impressed when landing a Curragh maiden earlier this month. He is the pick of top jockey Ryan Moore, with Christophe Soumillon booked aboard Tipperary winner Los Angeles.

Also representing Ireland is Joseph O'Brien's Islandsinthestream who has already picked up a big pot in France having landed the €200k Criterium Arqana Stakes at ParisLongchamp last month.

James Doyle heads over to ride Newbury winner Bracken's Laugh for Richard Hughes, while Group Three winner Shiffrin is the pick of the home team.

1.33 Saint-Cloud - O'Brien's Navy Seal takes on Alcantor

The Criterium International (1.33) has also attracted a field of seven and a pair of O'Brien runners.

Andre Fabre is likely to field the favourite here with Group Three winner over this course and distance Alcantor, the ride of Mickael Barzalona.

Moore gets up on Navy Seal, who landed a Galway maiden before disappointing favourite backers when fourth in the Group Two Beresford Stakes at the Curragh last time.

Soumillon is once again on the apparent Ballydoyle second string in Portland, who needs to step up significantly from defeats at Group Two and Listed level recently.

Oisin Murphy is booked by David Menuisier aboard Champagne Stakes runner-up Sunway, while Group Three winner Grey Man (Patrice Cottier) is also feared.

Image: Navy Seal and Seamus Heffernan win the Boylesports Casino Maiden

4.25 Sedgefield - Marshalled tops Durham National field

It is also Vickers.Bet Durham National Handicap Chase (4.25) day at Sedgefield where recent conditions should make it a gruelling renewal of the marathon test over three-miles-and-five-furlongs.

Ben Haslam's Marshalled rates an intriguing contender having won at Cartmel on this last start and steps up markedly in distance under Richie McLernon.

Seamus Mullins' Tommie Beau is a regular in these staying chases and must be feared having dropped to 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

No Cruise Yet returns for Sam England and should relish this test having won over an extended three-and-a-half miles at Haydock in November last year.

