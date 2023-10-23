Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Plumpton and Wolverhampton all in action on busy Monday

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch every domestic race on Monday, with action from Windsor, Plumpton and Wolverhampton.

2.55 Windsor - Korker heads classy field of eight in feature

Poptronic delivered Karl Burke a winner on the biggest stage at Ascot's Champions Day and the team will hope to keep that form going at Windsor on Monday.

Burke's sprinter Korker tops the weights as eight go to post for the feature Sri Lanka, The Jewel Of Asia Handicap (2.55).

The four-year-old was a winner at Beverley in September and was last seen finishing a good second behind Emaraaty Ana in a listed contest at Ascot.

Spoof is a three-time course-and-distance winner who was last seen winning at Nottingham and should have a massive chance for apprentice Ben Sanderson and Kevin Frost.

Chipstead is a consistent sprinter who will be looking to get his head back in front after finishing behind a lot of these at Ascot last time out.

Hollie Doyle rides Rod Millman's Woolhampton, who was a good second at Ascot last time behind Badri.

Image: Korker looks alert on the way to the start

3.45 Plumpton - Skelton's Sacre Coeur seeks fourth win over fences

Sacre Coeur struck on only her third start for Dan Skelton earlier this month and bids to follow up in the Nick Embiricos Memorial Handicap Chase (3.45).

Rated at a career-high 140 when first brought over from France, she was pitched in at a high level over fences and put that experience to good use at Fontwell last time.

She faces seven rivals here, including top-weight Lord Baddesley who scored over this course and distance in February and was last seen finishing a good third in the Sussex Champion Chase.

Gary Moore pitches In The Air into handicap company for his first start over fences, having won on his latest start at Fontwell in May.

4.35 Wolverhampton - Gamekeeper takes on exciting debutants

There could be some nice types among the field of 11 for the Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Maiden Stakes (4.35) at Wolverhampton, which features as an additional meeting following Southwell's abandonment.

John and Thady Gosden's Blue Point colt Gamekeeper made a promising debut when third at York 10 days ago and is turned out quickly under James Doyle.

He sets the standard but William Haggas' newcomer Monfrid, a Zoustar colt who cost connections 140,000 guineas, will be feared with Tom Marquand in the saddle.

Andrew Balding hands a first start to The Cutest, a daughter of No Nay Never, who will be ridden by Oisin Murphy.

