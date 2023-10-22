Criterium International: Sunway delivers Group One glory at Saint-Cloud for Oisin Murphy and David Menuisier

Sussex-based trainer David Menuisier enjoyed a happy homecoming as Sunway upset highly-regarded French juvenile Alcantor in the Group One Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Oisin Murphy made good use of Sunway throughout the mile contest and forged ahead of Aidan O'Brien's front-runner Navy Seal two furlongs out.

Andre Fabre's odds-on favourite Alcantor and Mickael Barzalona threw down a strong challenge in the latter stages, but Murphy had left a bit up his sleeve and the 43/10 chance galloped on strongly up the favoured stands side.

French-born Menuisier, who began his career as assistant to Criquette Head-Maarek in Chantilly, tasted success at the top level with Wonderful Tonight at ParisLongchamp and on British Champions Day at Ascot three years ago and was delighted to enjoy another big win.

"Everything went according to plan," said the trainer. "We wanted him to be up there in second or third, Oisin was able to give him a breather turning for home and then when he asked him to go, he really kicked on."

Sunway impressed when making a winning debut at Sandown and bounced back from a below-par effort in a hot race at Ascot to split Iberian and subsequent Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere scorer Rosallion in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

"He's a very good horse, he ran well in the Champagne and Oisin really struggled to pull him up after the line that day, so we knew he would stay on well.

"It's fantastic to have another Group One win and I'm also grateful and so happy for his breeder Guy Pariente, who has supported us and given us a real boost.

"One thing at a time, so we'll enjoy this victory, but we can now go into the winter dreaming about what might happen next season."

The son of Galiway, who is co-owned by Pariente, Thomas Lines and Qatar Racing, was cut to as short as 14/1 from 40/1 with Paddy Power for next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas and introduced into their Derby betting at 33/1.

Menuisier and Murphy doubled up later on the card as the former champion jockey went from the front to win the Group Three Prix Belle de Nuit aboard Caius Chorister.

Los Angeles 20/1 for Derby after Group One success

Image: Christophe Soumillon delivers Los Angeles to victory in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Irish raiders filled the first three places in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, but not in the order the betting market predicted as Aidan O'Brien's Los Angeles kept on best.

Christophe Soumillon's mount benefitted from coming up the stands side rail to see off the Joseph O'Brien-trained Islandsinthestream and claim Group One glory over 10 furlongs at odds of 67/10.

The winner's stablemate Illinois was a close-up third under Ryan Moore after being sent off the 19/10 joint-favourite alongside Islandsinthestream.

"He's a very big horse and you would imagine he's going to be a better horse next year," said O'Brien of the Camelot colt on Sky Sports Racing. "We felt the experience would do him good here and Christophe said he picked up very well.

"He said he wasn't changing his legs throughout the race, so that's why he was a little bit worried, so obviously he's very babyish. But he said when he did get him to change his legs, he really picked up for him.

"I'd say Joseph's horse is a good colt and Ryan's horse has run a stormer as well, so they are obviously good colts.

"I asked Christophe how good could he be and he said he could be a Classic horse, so it's something to look forward to.

"He said he could get a mile and a half, so that's good. He'd only had one run before this, so it's all very promising and good experience."

Los Angeles was cut from 33/1 to 20/1 for next year's Derby by Coral and is the same price with Paddy Power for Epsom glory.