Today on Sky Sports Racing: Futurity meeting kicks off at Doncaster with hot handicap

There’s plenty of top-quality action on Town Moor this weekend with Friday’s Doncaster action exclusively live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.30 Doncaster - Fast Response bids to bag first seasonal win

Fast Response has ran well this season despite not yet getting a win and goes in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (3.30) for the Karl Burke team.

Clifford Lee takes the ride over six furlongs against nine rivals, and has Listed success at this track over the distance in the Wentworth Stakes last year.

Richard Fahey's Monsieur Kodi has been kept busy this summer running in top handicaps throughout - his narrow second at Goodwood looks good form and is only rated 85.

Several others come into the race having struggled of late, including Bay Breeze and Magical Spirit.

4.37 Doncaster - Last time out winners clash

The Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (4.37) looks a good chance for Ed Walker's Hafeet Alain to bag another victory down in grade.

Having won at York earlier in the summer, this looks a weaker contest in comparison with Connor Planas taking the ride.

Jack Channon's Metal Merchant landed a similar heat when successful at Ascot on his last start and can go close off a 3lb higher mark.

Dashing Roger bounced back to form when winning on heavy ground at Nottingham last time and steps up in class under Kieran Shoemark.

6.45 Wolverhampton - Veteran duo challenge younger opposition

Veterans Escobar and Safe Voyage take on younger rivals in the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap (6.45).

David O'Meara's Escobar is without a win in over a year but has been dropping in the weights as a result and his trainer reaches for the visor as he looks to spark a revival.

Image: Colin Keane on board Safe Voyage (right) on their way to winning the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile

Ten-year-old Safe Voyage will top the weights for John Quinn and remains dangerous with ground conditions to suit, while Documenting is a consistent type who will appreciate the return to this surface.

