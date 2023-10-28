Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ancient Wisdom and Diego Velazquez set for Futurity showdown

It looks a vintage renewal of this year’s Kameko Futurity Trophy with Ancient Wisdom and Diego Velazquez clashing in the Doncaster Group One, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Doncaster - Powerhouse stables clash on Town Moor

The Kameko Futurity Trophy (2:10) roll of honour includes Auguste Rodin, Luxembourg and Saxon Warrior and the Ballydoyle team look to be running another potential star in Diego Velazquez.

The Frankel colt is two from two after winning a Group Two last time out at Leopardstown, with James Doyle taking the ride from Ryan Moore who is suspended.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey James Doyle was excited to get the call to ride Futurity Trophy favourite Diego Velazquez for Aidan O'Brien at Doncaster on Saturday, replacing the suspended Ryan Moore

Standing in his way is Charlie Appleby's Ancient Wisdom, who was supplemented after he comfortably claimed the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket and he rates the chief danger under William Buick.

Of the others, Roger Teal looks to have a live contender in the shape of Flying Scotsman winner Dancing Gemini who steps up to a mile under Lewis Edmunds while course maiden winner God's Window looks the pick of the remainder.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kieran Shoemark thinks God's Window will thrive on the testing ground at Doncaster.

2.45 Doncaster - Ballymount Boy chases Listed success

Adrian Keatley's Ballymount Boy has been highly tried this season and heads up the charges in the Listed Prospect Stakes (2:45) over six furlongs.

Barring a poor run in France last time, he's been very solid at Group level and this looks the easiest task to date.

David O'Meara's Esquire must be feared for the David O'Meara and Cheveley Park team after a Listed second on last start, while Roger Varian saddles Moswaat who showed the benefit of his debut when winning comfortably on soft ground at Yarmouth 12 days ago.

3.20 Doncaster - Vintage Clarets in hat-trick bid

The William Hill Farewell Flat Handicap (3:20) looks a good chance for Vintage Clarets to bring up the hat-trick for Oisin Orr and Richard Fahey.

The four-year-old arrives in great fettle having won at York and Catterick on his last two starts - it's only a 3lb higher mark with heavy ground expected to suit.

Desperate Hero also won last time out for Jack Channon and rates an excellent chance while Jim Goldie is double-handed with Call Me Ginger and Abduction both entering calculations in an open heat.

Sky Bet odds I Race cards

Watch every race from Doncaster on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 28 October.