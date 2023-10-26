Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Inspiral team ready to 'roll the dice' in Santa Anita clash

Only a late setback will stop Inspiral heading to the Breeders' Cup as connections are ready to "roll the dice" once again in a bid to end her campaign on a high.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Frankel has been a high-class performer since her juvenile days and achieved the enviable feat of Group One victories at two, three and four when defending her Prix Jacques le Marois title in scintillating fashion in the summer.

She backed up that Deauville victory in supreme style when carrying Frankie Dettori to the easiest of victories in Newmarket's Sun Chariot Stakes and having skipped the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on account of the testing ground at Ascot on British Champions Day, she has now been given the go-ahead for a first taste of action in America.

"It's all systems go and the plan and we're all very excited," said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

"John Gosden seems very happy with her, so at the moment, fingers crossed, if there are no setbacks we're looking forward to next weekend.

"She couldn't have done it more easily at Newmarket [last time] and stamped her authority and John is very happy with where she is, so we may as well roll the dice again."

Image: Inspiral and Frankie Dettori

Inspiral will be racing beyond a mile for the first time in her career when she lines up in the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

However, buoyed by her going-away Sun Chariot success on the Rowley Mile, connections feel Santa Anita is the perfect spot to test the filly's stamina reserves.

Richardson added: "The way she finished at Newmarket, she wasn't stopping and she was well clear in the Sun Chariot.

"I think that gave us reason to think the slightly further trip on that sharper track at Santa Anita would suit her perhaps.

"It's unknown territory, but depending on the run of the race, we think she will see it out. It will give us a few more options for, all being well, if she stays in training if she does stay a bit further."