Today on Sky Sports Racing: David Loughnane and Laura Pearson combined with Sparks Fly at Saint-Cloud

A number of British contenders head to Saint-Cloud in search of Listed success on Monday, plus there are some exciting youngsters on show at Newcastle, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Saint-Cloud - Sparks Fly stars among 15 for Isola Bella Stakes

A strong field of 15 go to post for the Listed Prix Isola Bella (3.10) at Saint-Cloud where Sparks Fly makes the journey to France in search of a stunning eighth victory of the season.

David Loughnane's daughter of Muharaar started winning off a mark of 59 back in April but now is up to 102 and goes in search of that all-important black type here under regular pilot Laura Pearson.

Another making the trip over is the Michael Bell-trained Liberalist who won very impressively last time when upped to today's trip of a mile and has also won on soft ground before which will stand her in good stead here.

The home team is headed by the Godolphin-owned Glittering Lights who has been helped by the application of blinkers applied two starts ago and seeks the hat-trick here but against stiffer opposition.

Garbo definitely has stamina on her side as she has won over 10 furlongs before and if given an easy time of it on the front end, this daughter of Reliable Man could be hard to peg back.

Having starred in the Group One Prix Royal-Oak on Sunday, Saffie Osborne stays in France to ride Canoodled for Ed Walker.

Image: Saffie Osborne aboard Canoodled during the 2021 Racing League

4.15 Newcastle - Award Dancer & Valley Of Flowers clash

The first of eight races up at Gosforth Park, the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (4.15) looks a very competitive contest.

Grant Tuer's Award Dancer relished the stamina test of 14 furlongs at Redcar last time so should have no problem with the slightly shorter trip here under Oliver Stammers.

Valley Of Flowers landed a hat-trick here 17 days ago over an extended two miles and probably found the heavy ground at Catterick a little too much to handle last time.

Phil Kirby's Peripeteia got back to winning ways at Wolverhampton last time, taking her record on the All-Weather to four wins from 13 starts.

Wilf Storey may not have many horses in training but since Shifter has moved to him from Stuart Williams in July he has won twice and has won off this mark of 57 before so would be dangerous to rule out.

Image: Valley Of Flowers wins the Remus Uomo Handicap at Ayr

6.30 Newcastle - Scott's Curious Rover heads eight in tricky Nursery

It will be fast and furious in the five-furlong sprint for two-year-olds, the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Nursery (6.30), headed by top-weight Curious River.

Katie Scott's colt landed a nice prize on soft ground at Haydock two starts ago before filling the runners-up spot at York 17 days ago.

James Tate's Blue Storm hasn't lived up to his £75,000 price tag since an impressive debut win in a novice at Newmarket but has been dropped 3lb to a mark of 84 following his recent effort at Bath on heavy ground and has his first start on the All-Weather.

The Ed Bethell-trained Havana Rose has been consistent in the main having only been out the first three once but that came on her only start over five furlongs so will have to step forward to be troubling the leading contenders here.

The BetMGM: It's Showtime Restricted Novice Stakes (4.50) features a debut for Amo Racing's £100,000 purchase Swift Storm, taking on 11 rivals including Karl Burke's Completed.

