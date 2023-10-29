Old Roan: Jetoile lands Aintree Grade Two at 25/1 for Ryan Potter beating Minella Drama and Al Dancer

Ryan Potter registered the biggest victory of his training career as Jetoile ran out a shock 25/1 winner of the Jewson Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Second to Constitution Hill in the Tolworth Hurdle as a novice, the son of Jeremy had disappointed over fences in the main last season before turning his campaign around with a pair of handicap victories at Chepstow in the spring.

That saw him arrive on Merseyside off a mark of 146 for his stiffest test to date over fences and he proved more than up to the task in the hands of Daryl Jacob.

In a race that saw all of the fences in the home straight bypassed, Jetoile made stylish progress to stalk long-time front-runner Minella Drama after the final jumping test and having edged his way to the front with the winning post approaching, was driven out for a one-and-three-quarter-length victory over Donald McCain's brave runner-up.

Al Dancer kept on gamely for third, but both the Paul Nicholls-trained 7/2 favourite Hitman and Dan Skelton's My Drogo failed to make their presence felt, with the former checking out tamely and finishing last of the 11 runners.

Potter, who was also saddling his first winner at Aintree, said: "At the start of last season we thought he was going to be one of the top novice chasers in the country. He slipped at Cheltenham and he lost his confidence and it took him until the end of season to get it back. I know he didn't beat loads, but he was so impressive at Chepstow.

"I'm under no illusions that a lot of these big yards will be using this race as a stepping stone, but I had him ready for today as I felt it was a great opportunity so I had him fit. The bookmakers might have dismissed his chances but I didn't.

"I ride him every day and he has been working unbelievable at home. He is a yard superstar and I will probably never have another one like him. I'm only in my third season training and this is extraordinary. I'm nearly crying.

"This has been since the target since the day we turned him out after winning at Chepstow. I'm hoping because the fences were out that the handicapper won't be so hard on him as if the fences were in he would have won easier. All he does is jump and travel. The fences being out has hopefully done us a favour with the handicapper."

Emotional success for comeback star Gale

Elizabeth Gale described her victory aboard Celebre D'Allen as a 'massive deal' after the conditional jockey secured her biggest success since recovering from a broken back.

Less than three years after recovering from breaking two vertebrae following a point-to-point fall, the 21-year-old was beaming with delight after winning Jewson Vieux Lion Rouge Veterans' Handicap Chase aboard the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained 11-year-old.

In a race that was packed full of drama, Gale worked the 3/1 favourite steadily into contention before sending him on past Landofsmiles between the final two fences.

Quickly opening up a sizeable lead Celebre D'Allen measured the last well before coasting home to victory by 16 lengths to secure a first win since running out the winner of a handicap chase at Warwick in February last year.

Image: Celebre D'allen clears a fence at Aintree under Elizabeth Gale

Gale said: "It was easier than I thought it was going to be that's for sure. He gave me a beautiful ride around. It was his first run of the season since running in the Topham so the aim was to just get him jumping really. He is an 11-year-old and he has seen it out beautifully.

"I used to come here as a kid with pony club and I never thought I would be walking down those steps. It is a massive deal for me, especially to ride a winner here.

"I've had a long road to get here and anything I get is a bonus. A massive thanks to the governor [Hobbs] and Johnson White. I've been there four seasons and I missed a good bit through injury, but I can't complain as they look after me.

"I'm fairly vague with targets, but if I could get a rode around in the conditional jockeys handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival that would be a pinnacle moment for me like today is."

James Turner rode out his 10lb claim after steering Equinus to victory in the opening Jewson Click And Collect Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Image: Lift off for Equinus and James Turner at Aintree

Having bided his time aboard the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Shantou gelding, the 21-year-old delivered the 5/2 favourite to make his challenge after the third last where he joined Uno Mas, who was making his first start in 581 days, at the head of the field before drawing on with Secret Trix.

Despite a slightly untidy jump at the last it failed to halt the moment of Equinus who galloped on powerfully during the closing strides of the extended three-mile contest to register victory by five lengths and give Turner career win number five.