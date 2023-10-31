Today on Sky Sports Racing: Busy cards at Chepstow and Newcastle to get stuck into this Tuesday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head west to Chepstow and north to Newcastle this Tuesday for a pair of busy domestic cards, all live from 12.25pm.

3.15 Chepstow - Top yards battle it out in wide-open feature

It looks to be a fiercely competitive renewal of the Join The Vickers Customer Racing Club Handicap Chase (3.15) with 11 heading to post over the extended two-miles-and-three furlongs.

Top weight Nothin To Ask returns for Fergal O'Brien having travelled in behind subsequent Old Roan winner Jetoile when falling over this course and distance back in April. The eight-year-old is two from five over fences having made a winning start at this meeting last year.

Tom Lacey's Nocte Volatus went winless last season but ran well in some tough handicaps before returning behind Al Dancer here at the Jumps Season Opener on October 14.

Evan Williams' Can You Call won his last start over fences in February 2022 but was campaigned over hurdles last season, picking up one win from four.

The King Of Ryhope is a former point-to-point winner and tackles this discipline for the first time for Dan and Harry Skelton, while another chase debutant is Harry Fry's Hymac.

12.25 Chepstow - Exciting youngsters take on typically hot maiden

The last three editions of the Vickers.Bet Maiden Hurdle have produced a graded winner that season and each of the two divisions this year are fully stocked with 16 runners, including some of the biggest yards.

In division one (12.25) it is Paul Nicholls' Onethreefivenotout, named after Ben Stokes' remarkable Ashes innings at Headlingley, who catches the eye as the Worcester bumper winner returns from a 741-day absence.

Alan King's Masaccio heads the dangers having shown plenty of ability in bumpers last season including when second in Listed company at Newbury before finishing a fair seventh in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree.

Alcedo won the first of two starts in bumpers last season and must be feared on his reappearance, while point-to-point winner Ginger Jonny makes his rules debut for Charlie Longsdon.

In division two (12.55) Nicholls is represented by Chepstow bumper winner Don't Tell Su and £120,000 purchase Byorderofthecourt.

Notable previous winners Makin’yourmindup (2022) – won Grade Two Prestige Novices’ Hurdle that season Stage Star (2021) – won Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle that season Star Gate (2020) – won Grade Two Winter Novices’ Hurdle that season

7.15 Newcastle - Dolce Courage carries penalty against 10 rivals

There are some exciting youngsters on show up at Gosforth Park, which hosts a marathon nine-race card on the All-Weather.

A field of 11 go forward for the Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Novice Stakes (7.15) featuring John and Thady Gosden's Southwell winner Dolce Courage.

The Siyouni gelding carries a 7lb penalty for that success 21 days ago and should also improve for a debut outing.

The Juddmonte colours are represented by Andrew Balding's Leadman, who we have not seen on a track since August last year when second at Newbury.

Lope De Vega gelding Crown Board is an interesting debutant for Jane Chapple-Hyam having cost 180,000 guineas as a yearling.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chepstow and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, October 31.