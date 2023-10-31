 Skip to content

Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle return for Season 4 next week!

Legendary jockey Barry Geraghty headlines a star panel returning for Season 4 of Off The Fence; the weekly jumps show will be hosted by Vanessa Ryle and again feature jumps expert Tony Keenan; the digital show returns on all platforms next week

Tuesday 31 October 2023 18:14, UK

Season 4 of Off The Fence returns on Tuesday
Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back for the weekly jumps show, available to watch on YouTube and attheraces.com.

Season 4 of Off The Fence is on the way, returning on Tuesday 7 November, in association with BoyleSports.

The regular Off The Fence trio of Barry Geraghty, Vanessa Ryle and Tony Keenan will be in position every Tuesday, reviewing and previewing the pick of the week's National Hunt action, paying close attention to the Cheltenham Festival at all times.

The opening show of Season 4 this coming Tuesday will review the Jumps season to date and look back at that weekend's feature action including the Charlie Hall Chase and Down Royal's star-studded Grade 1 race meeting.

The team will also preview the week's upcoming action, including the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter, the Badger Beers Chase at Wincanton and the Grand Sefton at Aintree.

Off The Fence will be available to watch right here on attheraces.com, as well as on the At The Races YouTube channel. To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe HERE.

Off The Fence will also be available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

