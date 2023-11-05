Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting young stars on show at Lingfield plus Listed Deauville action

There are some exciting youngsters on show at Lingfield this Sunday plus Listed action from Deauville, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Lingfield - Hamilton scorer Golden Arrow faces four

Having been a late non-runner at Ascot in May, Golden Arrow was sent on the long trip up to Hamilton and made a smart debut for Alice Haynes, beating a useful bunch of horses.

The Havana Grey colt, who had cost £200,000 as a breeze-up purchase, has not been seen since and is one of two carrying a penalty in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Novice Stakes (2.10).

He takes on the significantly more experienced Thunder Blue for Amo Racing and Dominic Ffrench Davis, who was last seen tailed off last in the Group One Prix Morny.

Connections have pitched the Blue Point colt in deep on a number of occasions this season, including when fifth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, and this measures up as the most winnable race he has been in since scoring impressively at Goodwood in June.

Conrad Allen's It's Showtime will likely need an improvement on her debut effort when fourth at Kempton.

1.00 Lingfield - Times Edition & Indelible clash in hot maiden

The Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Maiden Stakes (1.00) looks a potentially well above average affair as the eight-runner field is headed by the promising pair of Times Edition and Indelible.

Both regally-bred fillies represent powerful connections in Roger Varian and Ralph Beckett respectively and have the advantage of experience.

Varian's Times Edition is a half-sister to the fantastic Breeders' Cup winner Newspaperofrecord and though she's yet to get off the mark, has shown ample promise to suggest she'll be breaking her maiden soon.

Indelible must build on her Salisbury debut, but the daughter of Shamardal had excuses that day having been hampered at the start. Evidently connections expected her to run well, judged by her starting price of 6/4 joint favourite and she rates a clear threat.

1.33 Deauville - Arisaig stars in Listed Prix Zeddaan

Future stars is the theme of the day on Sky Sports Racing and there could be one among the nine runners in the Listed Zeddaan Stakes (1.33).

British-trained horses have won each of the last two renewals, both trained by Karl Burke, and while Burke isn't represented this year it'll be the turn of Charlie Johnston to try and upset the home contingent.

Johnston sends Chelmsford debut winner Arisaig over in her bid to go two from two following a comfortable three-length success on October 5.

