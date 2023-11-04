Breeders' Cup: Master Of The Seas denies Mawj in Breeders' Cup Mile thriller after William Buick's brilliance

Charlie Appleby enhanced his fine Breeders' Cup record, with Master Of The Seas flying home late to deny fellow Godolphin raider Mawj in a rip-roaring conclusion to the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita.

With Saeed bin Suroor's 1000 Guineas heroine tracking the hot pace set by Japanese challenger Win Carnelian, in contrast William Buick had Master Of The Seas held up towards the rear of the field from his outside draw in stall 14.

The order remained unaltered swinging the turn for home when Oisin Murphy decided to angle out Mawj and send the ultra-tough Classic winner for home in what looked a race-winning move.

However, Buick's patience was rewarded and as the wire approached, Master Of The Seas had one last lung-busting thrust in him to edge out Mawj and lead home an all-British and all-Godolphin one-two.

It was the third straight victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile for both Appleby and Buick following their successes with Space Blues (2021) and Modern Games (2022), while the Moulton Paddocks handler now has 10 Breeders' Cup victories to his name.

Buick said: "I did what I had to do. He relaxed beautifully and was conserving energy the whole way round. I put so much faith into him with so much ground to make up.

"Credit to the horse and to Charlie and the whole team."

Appleby said: "The plan was that were going to have to try and go for that sling shot ride, and that would've only have ever materialized if the pace is there to be able to do that. Thankfully, the pace was on.

"Far from saying I was confident, but the pace was setting up for that start of the finish for him. William obviously gave him a great ride round there, got him in that position. It was a coffee book sort of sling shot.

"Once that horse got the momentum, we all know what sort of an engine he's got. He's been a bit frustrated. He's been beaten three short heads in Grade 1s. It's just nice for him to get it done today.

"All credit to the team as always. It's always a challenge traveling horses. This horse has been to Canada and went from there to Keeneland and shipped up to here. They deserve all the credit. I'm just happy to be here to put a saddle on his back."