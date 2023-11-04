Breeders' Cup: Auguste Rodin roars to Turf glory after vintage Ryan Moore ride for Aidan O'Brien

It was very much mission accomplished for Auguste Rodin, who was given the perfect ride by Ryan Moore to bring his season to a brilliant climax in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

Aidan O'Brien had long had this race in mind for his dual Derby hero, a plan firmed up after his thrilling victory in the Irish Champion Stakes, which cemented his place in his trainer's affections.

There has been the odd hiccup in Auguste Rodin's journey to stardom, but he has always bounced back from his setbacks in style and thrived in his first taste of international competition.

As when tasting Derby success at Epsom, the son of Deep Impact was ridden with patience by Moore, who rounding the turn for home found a golden passage up the rail and wasted little time in snatching the opportunity.

The Coolmore number one soon sent his mount for home and he surged clear of top American turf challenger Up To The Mark to give O'Brien a record-extending seventh success in a race Europeans continue to dominate.

Image: Ryan Moore smiles as he leads Auguste Rodin back in at Santa Anita

Aidan O'Brien said: "Ryan had incredible confidence in him. He was drawn handy and we thought we might be handier but when he ended up not being so, Ryan knew what to do.

"You can see the pace he has and he was able to quicken away. He doesn't do much when he gets to the front and that was a little worry but he's a super horse.

"He's so important to the breed and he brings together two amazing continents. We're so lucky to have him."