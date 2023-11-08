Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quality jumps action from Chepstow on Wednesday

Chepstow stages a good quality jumps meeting on Wednesday with the seven-race card, which starts at 12.55, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.30 Chepstow - Tolworth winner Tahmuras faces Colonel Harry

Tahmuras is the headline act among a field of three for the TVS Supply Chain Solutions Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.30).

Paul Nicholls' six-year-old enjoyed a cracking novice season over hurdles, winning a maiden hurdle at this meeting before landing a Listed heat at Haydock and the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, and should prove hard to beat as he tackles fences for the first time.

Jamie Snowden saddles Colonel Harry who scored on two of his five starts over hurdles but will need to improve having finished fourth behind Tahmuras in the Sandown contest.

Evan Williams' Out Of The Office fell at the first on his chasing bow at Ffos Las first month and will hope to bounce back under Adam Wedge.

2.05 Chepstow - Jackpot D'Athou contests hot maiden hurdle

The Spectra Group 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle (2.05) looks competitive with Nicholls' Jackpot D'Athou among a field of 14.

A son of Doctor Dino, the four-year-old was twice placed in bumpers last season and will be fancied to give his trainer back-to-back victories as he makes his hurdling debut under Harry Cobden.

Christian Williams introduces Molly Sanderson who, having fallen when in contention in a Ballycahane point, was bought for £120,000 and makes her debut under rules.

Of the others, point winner Ask Brewster debuts for Evan Williams, while Flying Fortune improved to finish runner-up at Newton Abbot last time and should not be underestimated.

12.55 Chepstow - Eceparti and Art Deco feature in competitive handicap chase

Emphatic course winner Eceparti bids to follow up in the Viasat Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (12.55).

The Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old ran out a 29-length winner at the track eight days ago and a 7lb penalty should not stop him following up under Ned Fox.

Robert Walford's Art Deco got off the mark over obstacles at Fontwell in January but was well beaten when favourite at Taunton and returns from a 223-day break.

Dan Skelton's Doyouknowwhatimean remains a maiden after eight starts but could have more to offer if chasing sparks some improvement.

