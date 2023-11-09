Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Sedgefield on Thursday

Sedgefield stages a seven-race jumps meeting on Thursday afternoon with the action getting under way at 12.25pm - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.35 Sedgefield - Last-time winners Dragonfruit and Fortcanyon clash

A pair of last-time-out winners feature among a field of six for the Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (1.35).

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have an impressive 33 per cent strike-rate at Sedgefield and Dragonfruit will be fancied to enhance that record under Toby Wynne. A ready winner at Uttoxeter in September, he will relish the soft conditions and should go close off this 6lb higher mark.

Sandy Forster saddles Fortcanyon who arrives having scored for the second time over hurdles at Hexham on his last start and rates a big danger on his chasing debut under Stephen Mulqueen.

Onestepatatime is the pick of the remainder having twice won over this course and distance in January.

2.10 Sedgefield - Tom Creen headlines strong handicap chase field

The Best Odds Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (2.10) looks a great opportunity for Tom Creen to follow up his recent success.

The Sam England-trained eight-year-old scored for the third time over fences at this track last month and is fancied to follow up as he drops slightly in distance under Jonathan England.

Plenty of his rivals have been struggling of late but Tim Easterby's Beat The Edge was successful on his penultimate run at Wetherby and Jamie Hamilton's mount heads the dangers.

3.20 Sedgefield - Special Rate seeks a four-timer

Red-hot Special Rate seeks another victory in the Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Novices' Handicap Chase (3.20).

Philip Kirby's six-year-old has been in flying form of late, winning his last three starts including when opening his account over fences at Hexham, and should prove hard to beat if in similar form in the hands of Ross Chapman.

Upagainstit narrowly scored on his chasing debut at Warwick in March but, having fallen when beaten on his last start at Haydock in April, will need to bounce back on his return under champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Cerendipity showed promise over hurdles and might have more to come having undergone wind surgery ahead of this fencing bow.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Sedgefield plus action from France all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 9.