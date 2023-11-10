Weekend Winners: Are Local Dynasty and Sense Of Duty the answer at Newcastle?

The Weekend Winners team take a look at the November Handicap and Wentworth Stakes on Saturday's Newcastle card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Newcastle stages what should have been the final Flat turf meeting of the season on the all-weather after it was switched from Doncaster, and there are a couple of interesting puzzles to solve.

Is Local Dynasty a worthy favourite for the November Handicap and will Sense Of Duty return to winning ways in the Wentworth Stakes after landing the Chipchase Stakes over course and distance last year?

The Weekend Winners team have analysed the two races and they also preview the jumps action from Aintree and Down Royal...

At The Races expert Declan Rix on the November Handicap....

"A really competitive race with a full field of 14 going where the first bend comes up quite quick, so a low draw can help. I wanted to be against Local Dynasty at the prices to be honest.

"I came down on Beraz in the end. He's been in good form this season since he's joined Julie Camacho and last time out I thought he did very well to beat a progressive horse of the Gosdens at Leicester over 10 furlongs.

"He just looks a progressive horse, a strong traveller. No all-weather form that is a potential negative but the Camacho team do very well at Newcastle. A little bit of a shot in the dark but I think he's overpriced."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"I actually quite like the favourite Local Dynasty here. An unoriginal pick but I'm pinning my hopes on his gelding. He's off a bit of a break. Three runs so far this season, whilst he didn't win in any of them, I felt he wasn't disgraced in them - third, third and fourth.

"He's just certainly a horse that has captured my interest in a race like this. Charlie Appleby arrives here with a 33 per cent strike rate in the last couple of weeks. I think this horse can round off the season for him and give him a decent prize."

Host Kate Tracey…

"I didn't really know what to do with this race because I like to approach these type of races with my trends, but of course we don't have that as they are effectively defunct when we go to the all-weather at Newcastle.

"So I thought why not just side with a horse with an each-way play in such a competitive contest and they don't come much better as an each-way play than Onesmoothoperator.

"He is a horse that just tanks through his races, he always catches your eye and then he always just tends to find one, two or a few too good for him. But he is an each-way price in here which is definitely something I want. He loves this track so I'm actually pleased for him it has been switched to the all-weather."

Sam Boswell on the Wentworth Stakes....

"I'm really punchy on Sense Of Duty here. I did back the horse at Ascot last time out and was a shade disappointed.

Image: Sense of Duty wins the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last year

"[But] in this kind of company - go back to that Chipchase she ran in here over the six furlongs - that kind of effort really should have her bang there.

"The (Haggas) team are flying at the moment and I've just got a feeling there is a race in her. I don't know why you would persist otherwise. I think there is enough in the locker and this is an easier assignment than what she had to face last time out."

Kate Tracey...

"I totally agree. That Chipchase form where Sense Of Duty beat Annaf is solid. When I initially looked at this race and I saw her price I thought is she was worth taking on, but I don't think she is on this drop in grade.

"I think she's more than capable of taking a Listed prize and I can forgive her her run in a Group One last time."

Declan Rix...

"I went with Brad The Brief in the end. A horse who last time out looked to me like he was really working his way back to form. He ran at Chantilly and what I was really taken by in the race was how well he travelled in Olivier Peslier's hands.

"He just looked like he was a happy horse again, but for the whole last two or three furlongs he just had no room to operate, could not let loose and I thought under the circumstances he ran very well.

"He's drawn ideally in seven on Saturday. I think there's pace all across the track which will suit him and he's got form on the all-weather as well. So I'm hoping he's working his way back to form and if that's the case I think he's overpriced."

Watch all the action from Newcastle on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing.