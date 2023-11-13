Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton hosts competitive Monday action

Some strong handicaps alongside quality novice races headline Monday’s Wolverhampton card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4:30 Wolverhampton - The Pug chasing hat-trick

Sylvester Kirk looks to have found something with The Pug who now goes for a third straight win in the Set Deposit Limits At BetUK Apprentice Handicap (4:30).

Cheekpieces looked to have revived the three-year-old and has been raised 5lb for that most recent success.

Of the others, Prince Ali should go well again whilst Red Treasure looks dangerous after moving back into the right direction with a decent second at Newcastle.

7:30 Wolverhampton - All The Kings Men could strike in feature

Later on the card, 10 runners go in the feature Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (7:30) and All The Kings Men will take a bit of beating.

George Boughey's charge will be ridden by Billy Loughnane, having finished second here last time out.

If he misfires, it could be that the classy Tough Enough - unbeaten at Wolverhampton - or the veteran Documenting will be good enough.

8:00 Wolverhampton - Another hat-trick bid for in-form Intoxicata

The Use Safer Gambling Tools At BetMGM Handicap (8:00) looks at the mercy of Intoxicata who shoulders a penalty in the hat-trick bid.

The Ed Dunlop-trained three-year-old has thrived at this level and now tackles top weight with Rossa Ryan in the saddle.

At the other end of the weights, Zakram (David O'Meara) and Kalama Sunrise (Jack Channon) have decent placed form and are worth noting.

Today's cards I Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 13 November.