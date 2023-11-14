Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action at Lingfield and all-weather meetings from Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Lingfield stages a jumps meeting with seven races (12.10 to 3.40) on Tuesday, while there are nine-race all-weather fixtures from both Newcastle (12.30 to 5.05) and Wolverhampton (4.15 to 8.30), all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.05 Lingfield - Halondo, Fifty Ball and Burrows Park headline

A fiercely-competitive feature Sharon Knapp Memorial Cup Handicap Hurdle (3.05) at Lingfield sees five rivals heading to post for the 2m 7f contest.

Venetia Williams' Burrows Park has dropped to an attractive mark following a disappointing end to last season and is fancied to go close having had the benefit of a reappearance run at Plumpton earlier this month.

Halondo progressed steadily over hurdles last season, winning on his handicap debut at Market Rasen in March before disappointing when too keen at the same track later that month, and rates a big danger if settling better on this return.

Of the others, Fifty Ball will need to show more than when fourth at Fontwell last month, while Bells Of Peterboro has claims switched to hurdles with cheekpieces added.

2.50 Newcastle - Primeval and Pendleton clash

A classy renewal of the Use Safer Gambling Tools At BetUK Handicap (2.50) at Newcastle see Harry and Roger Charlton's Primeval head the betting.

A daughter of Lope De Vega, she was successful on her first two starts last season before struggling to land a blow when upped in distance on handicap debut and will appreciate the drop to six furlongs under Kieran Shoemark.

Pendleton will head the weights for Julie Camacho and Clifford Lee and should not be underestimated having won over this course and distance on his sole all-weather start.

Kevin Ryan's Hello Queen must be considered having only had the six starts to date and impressing when winning twice on the all-weather last season.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Master Of Combat seeks a hat-trick

In-form Master Of Combat headlines a field of 10 for the Set Deposit Limits At BetUK Handicap (Div 1) (7.00) at Wolverhampton.

Kevin Frost's five-year-old scored twice at this track in October and should take plenty of beating off this 5lb higher mark with Rossa Ryan retaining the ride.

Tiger Beetle was well supported when landing a class-six event over this course and distance last month and heads the dangers as he steps back up in class under Rob Hornby.

Of the others, Hi Clare remains unexposed on the all-weather surface, while Barley looks to have each-way claims having finished runner-up to Final Check at Newcastle last time.

Tuesday racecards

