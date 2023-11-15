Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle stages nine-race card on Wednesday with Fantastic Fox seeking another win

Another busy day at Newcastle on Wednesday sees the track stage a nine-race all-weather card (2.30 to 6.50) - watch all the action live on Sky Sports racing.

3.37 Newcastle - Franberri and Met Office headline 12 runners

Improver Franberri makes her handicap debut for Roger Varian in the BetUK Take Time Out During SGWeek23! Handicap (3.37).

The three-year-old filly got off the mark at the third time of asking when winning a course-and-distance maiden earlier this month and has strong claims in handicap company off a mark of 79.

John Butler saddles Met Office who caused a 50/1 shock when winning at Wolverhampton nine days ago and the gelding must be considered under his 5lb penalty with Ryan Sexton claiming 3lb.

John and Thady Gosden's Wolverhampton winner Quantum Cat is expected to improve now handicapping, while La Pulga was narrowly denied in class three company at this track and has to be feared off a 1lb higher mark.

4.15 Newcastle - In-form Fantastic Fox and Eldrickjones clash

The BetMGM - Stay Golden With Responsible Play Handicap (4.15) looks a cracker with in-form pair Fantastic Fox and Eldrickjones heading a field of 12.

Fantastic Fox tops the weights having capitalised on the drop in grade to win at Chelmsford last month and must be a leading candidate off a 2lb higher mark, with Aidan Keeley claiming a useful 3lb.

Roger Fell and Sean Murray's Eldrickjones was successful over this one-mile distance at the track last week and is another one to consider as he remains well handicapped on old form and seems to relish this all-weather surface.

Of the others, Titan Rock drops in grade having finished runner-up on his last two outings, while Ron O is a dual course and distance winner and cannot be underestimated.

6.20 Newcastle - Royal runner Torchlight faces seven rivals

A host of well-bred individuals feature among a field of eight for the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Novice Stakes (6.20) over a mile.

John and Thady Gosden's Royal runner Torchlight improved on her debut fourth at Yarmouth to finish runner-up at Kempton and should take all the beating under Robert Havlin.

Sea The Stars gelding Inspiritus is another who benefited from his initial racecourse experience to finish a distant second to Doha at Windsor last month and will hope to find further improvement switched to the all-weather.

Andrew Balding is double handed with Platinum Jubilee and debutant King's Vanity the pick of the remainder.

Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newcastle plus action from Hong Kong and France live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday November 15.