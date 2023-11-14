Lingfield: 150/1 and 125/1 shock winners on Tuesday card as Ask Her Out and Theyseekhimthere triumph

There were two shock results on the same card at Lingfield on Tuesday as Ask Her Out and Theyseekhimthere struck gold at 150/1 and 125/1 respectively - a double that would have paid 19,025/1!

Ask Her Out was making her racecourse debut in the curtain-raising Weatherbys & Birdie Calendars Open NH Flat Race for owner-trainer Richard Rowe and was given a patient ride by 3lb claimer Tabitha Worsley before taking closer order on the home turn.

The five-year-old finished strongly on the all-weather surface to get up and beat The Glen Rovers by a neck, with Rowe insisting afterwards that her performance was not a complete surprise.

"We've always thought a little bit of her, I half mentioned to my owners that she was for sale and I didn't really get any takers," he said.

"I thought I'd run her and find out whether her work at home added up on the racecourse and sure enough it did, so I was very pleased, as quite often it goes the other way.

"She's not a flashy work-horse, but she's a very honest filly and as long as they try, you've got a chance, haven't you?

"If she'd been fourth or fifth, I'd have been very happy with that, so the fact she's gone and won is a bonus. I'm hoping someone might buy her now - every time the phone rings, I'm getting excited!"

The Warren Greatrex-trained Theyseekhimthere was also a three-figure price for the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle, having finished tailed off on his only previous start in a Wetherby bumper in the spring.

Image: Theyseekhimthere is pushed out by Sean Bowen to score at Lingfield

But with title-chasing Sean Bowen in the saddle, the five-year-old proved a completely different proposition, lunging late to deny New Order by a neck.

Greatrex said: "He's a nice horse who had one run in a bumper. He's very big and raw and obviously very well-bred, so we liked him.

"We've had to do loads of schooling with him, as he has been a bit clumsy. Today was just about seeing where we were with him, but he has shown ability, Sean gave him a lovely ride and the key is he loves that [soft] ground."

He added: "I'm never short of words really, but I was shocked. I could see it happening from three-quarters of the way through the race, at which stage I thought he'd definitely be placed.

"Today is a very pleasing shock because if he can do that from where he is at the moment, there will be so much improvement with him going forward because he doesn't know he's a racehorse yet.

"His jumping will get slicker, fitness-wise he will improve and he'll just become more of a man after today. I'm really thrilled as he was doing his best work at the end, which is always a good sign, and I would say he's got a very bright future."

Bowen went on to complete a quickfire double in extraordinary circumstances in the following Weatherbys Stallion Book Novices' Handicap Chase.

The Welsh jockey was riding 11/2 shot Dysania, trained by his father Peter Bowen and winless in 15 previous career starts.

He looked booked for minor honours at best at the top of the home straight after some slow jumps put him on the back foot, but Bowen somehow conjured up a late surge from his mount and they got up in the final stride to pip Williamdeconqueror by a short head.

The rider is now on 99 winners for the campaign, putting him 26 clear of nearest pursuer Harry Cobden on 63, with dual champion Brian Hughes in third on 61.

