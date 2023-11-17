Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster jumps action and all-weather meetings at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Friday

A busy Friday on Sky Sports Racing features jumps action from Doncaster along with an all-weather Flat meeting at Newcastle in the afternoon, with Wolverhampton taking centre stage in the evening - watch all 25 races live.

1.35 Doncaster - Inoui Machin meets Rascal in strong maiden hurdle

We may see a star of the future in what looks an above-average renewal of the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle (1.35) at Doncaster.

Several of the young horses arrive with claims early in their careers, not least Neil Mulholland's dual bumper winner Inoui Machin who makes his hurdling debut under Richie McLernon.

He will not have it all his own way, though, with the opposition headed by Tom George's Rascal, who brings useful hurdling experience to the table under Jonathan Burke. His May debut at Warwick when he finished third to Glorious Fun was recently franked by the runner-up Supremely West and experience can count for plenty in these races.

3.40 Newcastle - Pockley heads in-form trio in deep sprint handicap

A trio of recent winners clash in the Stay In Control At BetUK Handicap over the minimum trip at Newcastle.

The field is headed by Paul Midgley's Strong Johnson, who won over this course and distance when last seen on November 7 and is burdened with a 4lb penalty for that success.

He is the mount of Jason Hart and heads a field of 12 that also includes Dickieburd and Pockley. Like the top-weight, the pair both won their most recent starts at Newcastle and could yet have more to give.

Linda Perratt's Pockley could be the most interesting of the two as a six-time course winner whose stable is in fine form, striking at 50 per cent in the last 14 days.

Kevin Ryan's Bergerac fell victim to an inspired Billy Loughnane ride when second here on November 10 and looks the clear pick of the remainder despite a 2lb rise for that narrow defeat.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Flatley takes on nine in tight handicap

Our feature on the evening card from Wolverhampton comes in the form of the BetMGM - Stay Golden With Responsible Play Handicap over the extended mile, where an open field of 10 goes to post.

Recent winner Flatley was a cosy victor over the course and distance on November 6, but is yet to win above class five company and steps back up a level here from a 4lb higher mark. Adrian Wintle's six-year-old could therefore be vulnerable, and the likes of Summa Peto, Power Of Darkness and Phantasy Mac all look interesting alternatives.

The former makes a first start for the shrewd Mick Appleby operation having recently joined from the retired Keith Dalgleish. Now able to race off a mark of 80, he is 8lb below the 88 mark off which he won here in 2021 and could return to form for a yard known for rejuvenating their recruits.

Charlie Fellowes' Power Of Darkness remains in consistent form and retains his partnership with promising claimer Mikkel Mortensen, while front-runner Phantasy Mac looks likely to appreciate a return to a shorter trip here.

Watch every race from Doncaster, Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday November 17.