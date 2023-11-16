Churchill Stakes: Sir Busker needs top three finish at Lingfield to stay in training this winter, says William Knight

Fan favourite Sir Busker will need to finish in the top three in Saturday’s Churchill Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing, to prove he is worth keeping in training, William Knight has revealed.

The seven-year-old, who has delivered victory at Royal Ascot and at Group Two level, has endured a dramatic year after veterinary staff in Dubai had to save his right eye following a freak injury in March.

He returned to action at Sandown in September, finishing seventh of eight, before tailing off a distant last of nine in the Group Three Darley Stakes at Newmarket last month.

Knight told Sky Sports Racing: "He had that nasty thing happen to him in Dubai and it knocked him for six.

"He showed us he still wanted it at Sandown but it was really disappointing that he didn't run very well at Newmarket the other day. I just don't think he handled the dip.

"He seems really well in himself and has been working well so he goes there on Saturday in really good form. He goes well on the All-Weather so hopefully we can get back on track.

"He needs to show us what he can do on the track to warrant keeping him in training through the winter and next year. He really needs to run in the top three."

Image: Sir Busker after winning the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in 2020

Regal Reality tops the field of seven in a high-class renewal of the 10-furlong contest, one of two Listed races at the track.

Sir Michael Stoute's eight-year-old, who shoulders a 5lb penalty thanks to his victory in the Group Three Diomed Stakes, lines up after going down by a head to Mutasaabeq in the Group Two Joel Stakes at Newmarket in late September.

The son of Intello makes his second all-weather appearance, having lost out by a nose to Dubai Warrior in the Listed Quebec Stakes over the course and distance in December 2021.

Image: Regal Reality (light blue, middle) beats Highland Avenue in the Betfred Diomed Stakes at Epsom

Foxes Tales appeared to relish the all-weather in two outings for Andrew Balding earlier this year, including an easy victory in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton Park in April. The five-year-old ran twice on turf afterwards, most recently finishing 10th in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Godolphin has two contenders as the royal blue silks chase a fourth Churchill Stakes victory, with past winners including subsequent Group One scorer Hunter's Light. Charlie Appleby saddles Blue Trail, who was an 11-length winner of a Meydan handicap in February, while John and Thady Gosden are represented by 2021 Winter Derby hero Forest Of Dean.

The field is completed by last season's BetUK Winter Derby runner-up Tyrrhenian Sea (Roger Varian) and the filly Rousay (Richard Hannon), who was third in the Pride Stakes at Newmarket last time out.