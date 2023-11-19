Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tommie Beau headlines Fontwell feature on Sunday

The Southern National headlines a seven-race card at Fontwell on Sunday (12.30 to 3.50) and there is also a seven-race fixture on the all-weather up at Newcastle (12.25 to 3.45), all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.04 Fontwell - Tommie Beau and Wake Up Early contest feature

The feature BetGoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase (2.04) at Fontwell sees in-form Tommie Beau headline a field of five.

Seamus Mullins' eight-year-old narrowly landed the Durham National at Sedgefield last month and is fancied to follow up off this 3lb higher mark.

Wake Up Early scored off his current rating at Sedgefield in March and a similar effort would see him go close under Cillin Leonard.

Gary Moore's Movethechains loves this track with all four career wins coming here and should strip fitter than when well beaten at Newbury 10 days ago.

1.33 Fontwell - Up For Parol faces Yorksea and Word Has It

Up For Parol tops a classy three-runner field for the BetGoodwin Romford Bull Salmon Spray Handicap Hurdle (1.33).

Jamie Snowden's seven-year-old struggled over fences when last seen in the spring and should appreciate the return to hurdles for this seasonal reappearance under Gavin Sheehan. He will concede weight all round but, with conditions to suit, can take plenty of beating.

Both of Yorksea's victories have come over this course and distance and, having finished an excellent second on the Flat at Goodwood last month, will hope to benefit from a fitness edge over his rivals.

Donald McCain's Word Has It is without a win since March 2021 but remains well handicapped if bouncing back to form.

12.55 Doncaster - Expensive Kingman colt Lautrec debuts

Well-bred Lautrec debuts for John and Thady Gosden in the Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Maiden Stakes (12.55) at Newcastle.

A son of Kingman, the Juddmonte two-year-old is closely related to 2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia and, having cost 600,000gns as a yearling, will be expected to make a winning debut under Kieran Shoemark.

He will not have it all his own way, however, as Alice Haynes fields Bur Dubai who has the benefit of experience having finished third at Chelmsford and should improve over this stiff mile.

Of the others, Karl Burke's Temple City ran green when third at Newmarket last month and must be feared under Clifford Lee.

Watch every race from Fontwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday November 19.