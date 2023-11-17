Graham Lee: Injured jockey 'has made positive progress' after spinal surgery following Newcastle injury

Graham Lee suffered a serious fall after being unseated in the stalls at Newcastle last week; Lee has had surgery to further protect his spinal cord and stabilise fractures; over £125,000 has been raised to help Lee and Injured Jockeys' Fund

The Injured Jockeys Fund has provided a further update on injured jockey Graham Lee, in which he is described as having made "positive progress".

The Grand National and Ascot Gold Cup-winning rider remains in Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle after a serious fall last week, when unseated from Ben Macdui at the start of an all-weather handicap on Friday.

He suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to his spinal cord and has undergone two procedures to stabilise the fractures and further protect his spinal cord.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys' Fund said: "Graham has made positive progress in the last 24 hours and has been able to talk normally with his family for short periods when his ventilator is turned down.

"He has been reviewed by his Spinal Consultant and when a bed becomes available in the ITU at James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough, he will be transferred closer to home.

"Graham and his family want to thank everyone for their continued and overwhelming support."

More than £125,000 has been raised via the Just Giving Page to help Lee and the Injured Jockeys Fund, after the organisation promised to provide care and support for the rider and his family following his serious injury.