Today on Sky Sports Racing: Monday action returns to Plumpton with Nicky Henderson represented on card

Plumpton's Monday jumps action returns and it's a quality card with Nicky Henderson and Gary Moore among the trainers on the card; General Medrano looks particularly progressive and runs at 1:40pm, live on Sky Sports Racing
Sunday 19 November 2023 11:54, UK
A typically competitive jumps card from Plumpton is the Monday afternoon action, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Emma Lavelle sends the classy General Medrano to Plumpton to face four rivals in the Mik Tubb "Uncle Eli" Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1:40).
He will be conceding weight to all having won nicely on both chase starts to date, and clearly looks the one to beat.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Hermino AA is interesting although couldn't make it over the first on his chase debut at Ascot for Gary Moore.
Brave Kingdom is clearly also one to note for Paul Nicholls - he's had a wind operation after nearly two years off the track but has some classy novice hurdle form to his name.
It wouldn't be a huge shock if Afta Party could follow up his Newton Abbot victory in the Cranbrook Underwriting Novices' Handicap Hurdle (2:15).
Last time out, he won on stable debut for Mark Gillard at 50/1 but certainly won't be that price here, despite a 12lb hike in the weights.
On paper, handicap debutant Ede'lffs Rock looks thrown in off a mark of 94 with form behind Queens Gamble, so she definitely needs respecting in what looks a trappy heat.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Alex Hales' last time out winner No Risk With Lou tops a small but select field in the To Have & To Hire Venue Styling Handicap Chase (3:20).
He put in a career best when making a stylish chase debut at Huntingdon, with that performance in victory probably good enough to land this prize as well.
Kotmask has a string of 2's next to his name and chased home Nicky Henderson's Arclight last time out, whilst Irish raider Bonarc is worth noting for promising claimer Daniel King.
Today's race cards I Sky Bet odds
Watch Plumpton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 20th November.