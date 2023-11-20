Today on Sky Sports Racing: Monday action returns to Plumpton with Nicky Henderson represented on card

A typically competitive jumps card from Plumpton is the Monday afternoon action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.40 Plumpton - General Medrano out to maintain flawless chase record

Emma Lavelle sends the classy General Medrano to Plumpton to face four rivals in the Mik Tubb "Uncle Eli" Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1:40).

He will be conceding weight to all having won nicely on both chase starts to date, and clearly looks the one to beat.

Hermino AA is interesting although couldn't make it over the first on his chase debut at Ascot for Gary Moore.

Brave Kingdom is clearly also one to note for Paul Nicholls - he's had a wind operation after nearly two years off the track but has some classy novice hurdle form to his name.

2:15 Plumpton - Afta Party bids to follow up

It wouldn't be a huge shock if Afta Party could follow up his Newton Abbot victory in the Cranbrook Underwriting Novices' Handicap Hurdle (2:15).

Last time out, he won on stable debut for Mark Gillard at 50/1 but certainly won't be that price here, despite a 12lb hike in the weights.

On paper, handicap debutant Ede'lffs Rock looks thrown in off a mark of 94 with form behind Queens Gamble, so she definitely needs respecting in what looks a trappy heat.

3.20 Plumpton - Six runners aiming for first course victory

Alex Hales' last time out winner No Risk With Lou tops a small but select field in the To Have & To Hire Venue Styling Handicap Chase (3:20).

He put in a career best when making a stylish chase debut at Huntingdon, with that performance in victory probably good enough to land this prize as well.

Kotmask has a string of 2's next to his name and chased home Nicky Henderson's Arclight last time out, whilst Irish raider Bonarc is worth noting for promising claimer Daniel King.

Today's race cards I Sky Bet odds

Watch Plumpton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 20th November.