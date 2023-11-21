Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hereford and Lingfield jumps action ahead of Wolverhampton evening all-weather card on Tuesday

Jumps racing from Lingfield and Hereford and an evening all-weather Flat card at Wolverhampton feature live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday....

1.30 Hereford - Jigginstown King seeks four-timer

Two bang-in-form chasers clash in the Jackson Property Novices' Handicap Chase (1.30) at Hereford with Oliver Signy's Jigginstown King seeking a fourth successive victory.

The Stratford winner is the mount of Sam Twiston-Davies and looks to defy just a 2lb higher mark than when seen winning on October 9.

His key rival looks to be recent winner Tedwin Hills, who put it all together for an easy 10-length win at Huntingdon on October 17. The son of Getaway goes for the in-form pairing of Emma Lavelle and Tom Bellamy, who are enjoying a fruitful 2023/24 season following a quiet spell last term.

Lavelle's tally of 26 winners at a 21-per-cent strike rate is already just six less than the 32 she managed in 2022/23 and the Wiltshire trainer looks set for her best season yet.

Top-weight Abuffalosoldier and bottom-weight Pedley Wood round out the quartet for the 3m 1f contest but must improve significantly on recent form to feature.

1.45 Lingfield - Snowden pair Super Survivor and Git Maker top feature

The feature on Lingfield's jumps card sees five go to post for the BetMGM: It's Showtime 'Intermediate' Handicap Chase (1.45).

Trainer Jamie Snowden looks to have the race at his mercy, running both Super Survivor and Git Maker, who are set to contest favouritism.

The former is the mount of leading jockey Sean Bowen, who recently passed the 100 mark for this season, and looks the pick of the pair on his winning chase form from last season.

Stablemate Git Maker, who will be ridden by Gavin Sheehan, has two wins and two seconds from four starts over fences but seems to have a tougher task here in his bid for a hat-trick.

Young trainer Ben Clarke enjoyed huge success with stable star The Galloping Bear, who made a winning chase debut at this venue in early 2022, and runs Just A Dime in the same colours of owner Adrian Peterson. The seven-year-old returns from wind surgery and will surely be suited by soft ground conditions over 2m 7.5f here.

7.45 Wolverhampton - Monks Dream seeks hat-trick in competitive nursery

An ultra-competitive Best Racing Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Nursery (7.45) headlines proceedings on the evening card at Wolverhampton.

Tim Easterby's Monks Dream seeks a hat-trick following two victories in novice company and will be partnered once again by 7lb claimer Alex Fielding, whose allowance will surely come in handy here.

David Evans' Blue Prince caught the eye at Newcastle when making his debut for the stable when fourth behind Beyond Borders on November 11 and could be the pick of a host of rivals holding claims, while Mick Appleby's Call Glory also makes a second start for his new yard after a promising run when fourth to Irish Nectar at York last month.

Karl Burke's ever-consistent Bazball showed no signs of tiredness on his 11th run of the season when second ahead of Blue Prince last time and could get involved once more for rider Sam James.

Watch every race from Lingfield, Hereford and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday November 21.