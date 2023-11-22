Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Hexham stage jumps cards ahead of Wolverhampton evening meeting on Wednesday

Kepagge and Serious Ego will seek repeat victories on the jumps cards at Ffos Las and Hexham respectively on Wednesday, with Wolverhampton also staging an evening all-weather fixture live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.15 Ffos Las - Last-time winner Kepagge faces Walkinthewoods

A classy eight-strong field has assembled for the Owens Group Handicap Chase (2.15) over 2m 3.5f at Ffos Las.

David Pipe's Kepagge ended last season on a high, winning narrowly over 2m 4f at this track in April, and will be fancied to follow up off a 5lb higher mark having undergone wind surgery in the summer.

Evan Williams fields course-winner Walkinthewoods who went down by just a neck when second at Worcester on his reappearance in September and looks weighted to go close again.

Of the others, 10-year-old Duc De Beauchene, also trained by Pipe, drops in class having run in class two company when pulled up at Aintree last month, while Venetia Williams' Georges Saint cannot be ignored having shown promise when fourth at Chepstow on his last start.

1.20 Hexham - Course-and-distance winner Serious Ego headlines

Serious Ego bids for another success in the Download The N-E Bet App Today Handicap Hurdle (1.20) at Hexham.

Nicky Richards' 10-year-old has been a grand servant for the yard and, having shown his wellbeing when scoring over this course and extended two-miles distance 12 days ago, must be feared as he steps up in grade under Conor Rabbitt.

Mick Hammond's Applaus is also a course and distance winner and, having disappointed in two starts this autumn, returned to form with a creditable third to Dunnet Head at Carlisle on his last outing and remains just 1lb above his last winning mark.

Our Laura B remains lightly raced with just six hurdles runs to her name and will appreciate this drop in class, while Beat Box and Malangen complete the quintet.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Chipstead and Clarendon House clash

Good-quality handicappers Clarendon House and Chipstead headline a field of nine for the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (6.30) at Wolverhampton.

Robert Cowell's Clarendon House has been gelded since we last saw him finish sixth of six as beaten favourite at Sandown in July and has a bit to prove as he tackles the all-weather for the first time.

Chipstead saw off Mondammej to land a valuable pot at York in May and has been holding his form well throughout the campaign, including when third at Windsor last month.

Of the others, George Scott's Rocket Rodney was unsuited by soft ground when last of six at Pontefract and will find this surface more to his liking, while Glorious Angel will be well suited by the drop in distance.

