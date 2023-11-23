Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hayley Turner in action at Wolverhampton with Newcastle also live on Thursday

Hayley Turner is back in action at Wolverhampton on Thursday evening following her landmark 1,000th career winner earlier this week - watch the all-weather Flat card and Newcastle's afternoon jumps meeting live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Moonfire represents Appleby and Turner

Godolphin's Moonfire is fancied on debut for Charlie Appleby and Turner in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.30) at Wolverhampton.

Turner, fresh from riding her 1,000th career winner at Chelmsford on Tuesday, looks to have an excellent chance to land her 1,001st success with Moonfire in this intriguing contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Turner says she is proud of other female jockeys following in her footsteps after riding her 1,000th winner on Tuesday

A daughter of Blue Point, the sire has been in flying form this season with Rosallion and Big Evs two offspring to score at the top level, and Turner will be hoping she can provide her with back-to-back winning rides.

Archie Watson's Havana Ball and the Gosdens' Mrs Morrell showed ability when fourth and fifth respectively behind Staincliff on their debuts at Newcastle earlier this month and can be expected to improve with the benefit of that experience.

Turner has two other rides later on the card - Ancient Times in the 8.00 and Sid's Annie in the 8.30

7.00 Wolverhampton - Capital Theory and Chillingham contest strong handicap

The feature Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (7.00) looks a cracker with a high-class field of 12 assembled for the 1m 6f contest.

Charlie Johnston saddles Capital Theory, who, having won impressively at Ayr in September, has been running with credit in similar races and must be feared under Joe Fanning.

Image: Capital Theory scores in the hands of Joe Fanning at Ayr in September

Ed Bethell's Chillingham looks to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the November Handicap at Newcastle last time. Having missed the break on that occasion, he struggled to land a blow, and better can be expected as he steps up in trip.

Of the remainder, Hugo Palmer's Nolton Cross, a four-time all-weather winner, returns from a short break, while recent Kempton scorer Sonnerie Power makes his debut for Mick Appleby, Alistair Rawlinson and the Horse Watchers team.

2.25 Newcastle - Grand Soufle and It's A Love Thing headline

Three last-time-out winners clash in a super renewal of the Get The Favourite Pullout Every Day Handicap Hurdle (2.25) at Newcastle.

James Moffatt's Grand Soufle heads the weights having scored impressively on his second hurdles start at Carlisle and rates a strong contender on his handicap debut.

It's A Love Thing justified favouritism when winning a Flat handicap at Kempton on his last start and is another expected to improve on his handicap debut over hurdles.

Neil Alexander's Atlantic Dancer has been in great form of late, including when making all at Kelso in April, and should be feared if in the same mood on her reappearance under Bruce Lynn.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 23.