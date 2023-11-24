Today on Sky Sports Racing: Your Darling bids for repeat Ascot victory with Chepstow and Southwell fixtures also live on Friday

The first day of the November Racing Weekend at Ascot is on Friday, along with jumps racing from Chepstow and the return of Southwell with an evening all-weather fixture following the recent flooding at the track - watch all the action live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Ascot - Fire Dancer, Fidelio Vallis and Your Darling headline

Last year's winner Your Darling headlines a strong field of nine for the S.A.F.E. Handicap Chase (2.00) over 2m 5f at Ascot.

Trained by Ben Pauling, the eight-year-old ran out a commanding winner of this contest last year, and, with decent ground to suit, must be feared off just 5lb higher today.

In a typically competitive renewal, several have chances, including Harry Derham's top-weight Fidelio Vallis. Runner-up in both starts for his new trainer, he remains on a fair mark and Alice Stevens will claim a handy 5lb.

It is not often we see the Rich Ricci silks outside of the Willie Mullins battalion, but Venetia Williams has acquired Fire Dancer who rates a fascinating contender as he returns from 243 days off having undergone wind surgery.

3.10 Ascot - Tea Clipper and Switch Hitter top classy field

Tea Clipper and Switch Hitter feature in a good-quality, nine-strong field for the All Seasons Scaffolding Handicap Chase (3.10).

Paul Nicholls' Switch Hitter has not been seen since winning for the second time over fences at Wincanton in February and, with Freddie Gingell taking off a valuable 5lb, he should be involved.

Image: Switch Hitter will be bidding for his third victory over fences

The Tom Lacey-trained Tea Clipper relishes good ground and must have solid claims as the handicapper has dropped him 2lb for his runner-up effort behind Stolen Silver on his reappearance at Chepstow.

Of the others, Nicky Henderson's Emir Sacree finished just a neck behind Tea Clipper at Chepstow so is another who cannot be ruled out.

1.25 Ascot - Unbeaten Inthewaterside and Doddiethegreat clash

The Give The Gift Of Ascot Membership 'Introductory' Hurdle (1.25) sees a fascinating clash between two unbeaten and potentially top-class prospects.

Image: Nico de Boinville rides Doddiethegreat clear to win at Kempton on his last outing in November 2021

Nicky Henderson likes to target this contest with a useful type and this year looks no different as the unbeaten Doddiethegreat bids to provide his trainer with a third straight win in the race. A son of Fame And Glory, he will have to defy a mammoth 746-day lay-off if he is to do so and faces another hugely promising youngster in the shape of Inthewaterside.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Paul Nicholls' five-year-old landed a pair of bumpers last season before showing a great attitude to score on his hurdles debut at Aintree last month, and, with further improvement expected, will take plenty of beating under Harry Cobden.

Newbury winner Cloud Dancer and debutant Junkanoo complete the quartet.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ascot, Chepstow and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday November 24.