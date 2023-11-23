Ascot's Coral Hurdle: Goshen in very, very good form with himself, says owner Steve Packham

Goshen's owner Steve Packham is looking forward to a big run from his horse as he bids to win the Coral Hurdle at Ascot for the second year running on Saturday.

The Gary Moore-trained seven-year-old, who beat Brewin'upastorm by eight-and-a-half lengths in the Grade Two contest last November, will be ridden by Niall Houlihan after Jamie Moore broke two ribs and fractured a vertebra in a fall at Lingfield on Tuesday.

Packham is happy to have Houlihan on board as he knows the horse well and hopes Goshen can give Moore a boost as he embarks on his recovery.

"Obviously Jamie had another bad fall which was worrying us all and still is," Packham told Sky Sports Racing on Thursday morning. "He's waiting for another X-ray and hopefully he will be discharged today. He's up walking about which is great news but it's unfortunate and a shame that he won't be riding Goshen on Saturday.

"But Niall is a very good substitute. It was important for us that we had somebody to ride who has ridden him before and Niall has sat on him many times at home, so that shouldn't be a problem. He knows him reasonably well. Unfortunately Niall can't use his claim in this race but hopefully we will have something for Jamie to smile about on Saturday."

Goshen has not won since taking this prize last year and his last outing was on the Flat when he finished 26th in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last month.

However, Packham reports him in good form as he prepares to take on four rivals, headed by Nicky Henderson's Theatre Glory, with Paul Nicholls' Blueking D'Oroux also in the field along with veteran Sceau Royal and Strong Leader.

"Gary said he's in very, very good form with himself," said Packham. "He's very, very pleased with him generally. He doesn't generally train with the other horses. Gary takes him off on his own and does his own thing with him because he's a funny type of character as I'm sure you all know. He worked well recently and he's in a good place with himself.

"I suppose the negative thing is some of Gary's have been running inconsistently recently - rather than not running well - but we're very hopeful. Gary seems to be quite bullish with him.

Image: Goshen jumps to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot last year

"As he's getting older he's wanting that extra distance now. It was good ground last year, the softer the better obviously, but I'm very hopeful that it will at least be good to soft which will be fine for him.

"At the weights, Nicky's horse and Sceau Royal, who has been an absolute star over the years, are the nearest ones to us in the ratings. But Paul Nicholls' horse is obviously a bright prospect for the future, so it will be interesting."

Packham will also have a runner at Ascot on Friday in the shape of Poncho, who bids to bounce back from a fall at Newbury last March in the Garden For All Seasons Handicap Hurdle (2.35), with Caoilin Quinn in the saddle.

"He's good," said Packham. "He was coming to himself quite well last year and unfortunately had the tip up at Newbury which Jamie broke his back in again, which was a bit of a disaster.

"So he's had some time off. He had a slight injury to his knee but he seems in good order. I watched him work on Saturday and we're looking for a big run."

Watch the November Racing Weekend at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25.