Hollie Doyle blog: Japan Cup opportunity on Vela Azul as Tokyo stint continues

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle adds another proud achievement to her burgeoning CV on Sunday when she partners last year's winner Vela Azul in one of the world's biggest races, the Group One Japan Cup.

HOPING TO PLAY SUPER SUB IN JAPAN CUP

I couldn't be happier with the start I've made to my two-month stint in Tokyo but to get a ride in the £5.4m Japan Cup at 6.40am on Sunday is even more exciting.

I'm hoping for a big run from last year's winner VELA AZUL, who would have been ridden by my fellow Brit Ryan Moore but for the injury he sustained at Kyoto last weekend.

Hopefully Ryan will be back in the saddle soon but I'm so happy to be deputising for him in one of the most high-profile races in the world.

Ryan gave Vela Azul a brilliant ride to win last year's Japan Cup but the six-year-old has been off the boil this year, disappointing in the Dubai World Cup on dirt.

I'm sure his trainer Kunihiko Watanabe has him in good order for this return to Tokyo and I'm happy enough with our starting position in stall nine.

Image: Last year's Japan Cup winner Vela Azul

AWESOME EQUINOX WILL BE TOUGH TO BEAT

Vela Azul and every other runner in the Japan Cup will have to raise their game to beat superstar Equinox, who was amazing in the Dubai Sheema Classic back in the spring.

Christophe Lemaire's mount was just as impressive in winning the Group One Tenno Sho over 1m 2f at Tokyo on his latest start at the end of October and is a worthy favourite.

I also have a lot of respect for Japan's champion three-year-old filly Liberty Island, who has won the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks in her native country this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hayley Turner says she is proud of other female jockeys following in her footsteps after riding her 1,000th winner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'She’s been incredible and paved the way' - Hollie pays tribute to Hayley after her landmark 1,000th winner earlier this week

AVION MY BEST SATURDAY CHANCE

The best of my six rides at Tokyo on Saturday could be AVION D'OR, a lightly-raced mare who won two starts ago, breaking her maiden tag.

She's a keen-going horse who needs to relax more in her races but I galloped her in some track work in the week and she settled nicely.

Later on the card I also ride David Tesoro who got off the mark convincingly around Tokyo last time but needs to improve again in this better company.

LOOKING TO BUILD ON A GREAT START

It's so pleasing to have made such a good start in Tokyo with four winners already and if I can add to that tally on one of the most competitive weekends in the Japanese calendar I'll be delighted.

Considering I rode only two winners in the whole time I spent out here last year I couldn't be happier with the way it's going. I'm getting some good rides and enjoying it immensely.

My husband Tom [Marquand] is also among the winners and we're both looking forward to flying out to Hong Kong next month to take part in the Longines International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley.

It was a thrill to become the first female jockey to win a leg of the challenge when I first took part in it in 2020 and I'm hoping to make the podium for the third time on Wednesday December 6. You can see all the action live on Sky Sports Racing.