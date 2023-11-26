Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Imposter seeks another win at Uttoxeter on Sunday

Uttoxeter takes centre stage on Sunday with a seven-race jumps card (11.55 to 3.20) live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.30 Uttoxeter - Little Miss Dante and Lady In The Park clash

Recent winner Little Miss Dante bids to remain unbeaten in the QuinnBet Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (12.30) at Uttoxeter.

Olly Murphy's five-year-old made the perfect start to life over hurdles when comfortably landing a strong novice event at Ayr earlier this month and should take plenty of beating with that experience behind her.

Idylle Sauvage scored on her fifth attempt in points and rates a fascinating newcomer on her rules debut for the powerful Donald McCain and Brian Hughes pairing.

Of the others, Lucinda Russell's point winner Lady In The Park makes her hurdling debut, having finished third in a bumper on debut at Aintree, and, being a relative of high-class two-mile hurdler Feathard Lady, is certainly bred for the job.

1.05 Uttoxeter - Autonomous Cloud contests trappy handicap chase

Autonomous Cloud tops a field of four for the feature Pektron Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.05) over three miles.

Fergal O'Brien's charge got off the mark at the fourth attempt over fences when landing a course-and-distance handicap in March and is strongly fancied to follow up off a 5lb higher mark. If all goes smoothly, then connections have their eye on a trip to Chepstow for the Welsh Grand National on December 27.

Of the others, Kim Bailey's Broomfield Present ran a race full of promise when third on his return at Exeter and, with further progress expected over fences, heads the dangers under David Bass.

Lucinda Russell's Step Above moves up in distance having disappointed on his fencing debut at Hexham last month, while Farmer's Gamble will hope cheekpieces can spark some improvement.

1.40 Uttoxeter - In-form The Imposter takes on Brinkley

In-form The Imposter seeks another success in the Morgan Industrial Properties Handicap Hurdle (1.40).

Nigel Hawke's charge has been in flying form over the past couple of years and arrives having won on his last four starts, including when defying a career-high mark at Ffos Las last time. He rates the one to beat as he steps up in grade once again under regular pilot Tom Buckley.

David Pipe's Brinkley has some useful back form and makes his reappearance after 244 days off the track with a bit to prove having been pulled up on his last two starts this year.

Stablemate Only The Bold has his second start since undergoing a wind operation and remains well handicapped on his chase form.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter - plus French action at Auteuil - live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday November 26.