Morgiana Hurdle: State Man strolls to Grade One victory at Punchestown after Gaelic Warrior makes winning start over fences

State Man made a pleasing return to action when retaining his title in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The chestnut took the contest last year before embarking on a brilliant season that saw him beaten only by Constitution Hill in five runs at Grade One level.

He was the 1/6 favourite for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in a field of just four and after travelling well in mid-division, he accelerated when rounding the final bend and pulled clear to defeat stablemate Echoes In Rain by five lengths.

"Paul was much happier getting down off him this year than he was last year so maybe there is a bit of improvement there for this season," said Mullins. "I thought he'd won turning for home and I was surprised when there was a bit of a shemozzle and I got a bit of a fright for a couple of seconds, but was happy enough then.

"Impaire Et Passe will go to Fairyhouse next weekend (Hatton's Grace Hurdle) and we'll try to keep them apart for as long as we can. They all have to get there in March so we'll concentrate on the domestic scene for the moment."

Townend added: "He's very good. He quickened up smartly down the straight. It was grand to get a lead on this lad actually because he put his eye in on the first couple of hurdles whereas when he is dawdling away in front, he can actually go down and bunny hop them a little bit."

Image: Paul Townend kisses State Man after his victory in the Morgiana Hurdle

Gordon Elliott's Favori De Champdou impressed in winning the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

The eight-year-old was an 11/2 chance under Jack Kennedy in a field of seven, though the group was quickly diminished when Jonathan Sweeney's Churchstonewarrior fell at the second.

The loose horse was a worry throughout the race and was particularly problematic for Gavin Cromwell's Flooring Porter, who was pestered by him when taking up the lead.

That lead was eventually assumed by Favori De Champdou, who kept on well to prevail by 14 lengths from Paul Nolan's Sandor Clegane.

Image: Favori De Champdou and Jack Kennedy win the Grade Two Florida Pearl

Gaelic Warrior strolled to an easy success on his debut over fences in the Conway Piling Beginners Chase.

The five-year-old was an incredibly useful hurdler, never finishing out of the top two in six starts in Britain and Ireland.

He was most recently seen winning the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle by 10 lengths at Punchestown on his final start last season.

For trainer Willie Mullins and under jockey Paul Townend, the Rich Ricci-owned 4/11 favourite took a fence or two to perfect his jumping but victory was never in doubt and he was completely unchallenged when crossing the line 15 lengths ahead.