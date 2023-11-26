John Durkan Chase: Fastorslow downs Appreciate It and Galopin Des Champs in Punchestown Grade One

Fastorslow inflicted a second successive shock defeat on Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs with a comeback victory in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

Martin Brassil's Fastorslow was a widely unconsidered 20/1 shot when springing a surprise in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April, beating the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs into second and Cheltenham runner-up Bravemansgame into third.

Galopin Des Champs was a 1/2 shot to exact his revenge in a race he won 12 months ago, but Fastorslow proved his spring triumph was no fluke with a rousing success under JJ Slevin.

A field of six runners went to post for the two-and-a-half-mile showpiece, with the hot favourite one of five runners for Mullins along with Appreciate It, Asterion Forlonge, Blue Lord and Stattler.

It was clear from an early stage it might not be totally straightforward for Galopin Des Champs, with Paul Townend's mount sticky over one or two of his obstacles while his stablemate Appreciate It got into a lovely jumping rhythm out in front.

To his credit Galopin Des Champs stuck to his guns to remain in the fight turning for home, but he was unable to get on terms with Appreciate It, while Fastorslow was delivered with his challenge late on the far side of the track.

Slevin dropped his whip halfway up the run-in, but it made no difference to the result as his mount found plenty for pressure to deny Appreciate It by half a length, with Galopin Des Champs a further length and a quarter behind in third.

Imagine on song in Craddockstown

Image: Imagine and Jack Kennedy (red) win the BetVictor Craddockstown Novice Chase

Imagine was made to pull out all the stops to maintain his unbeaten record over fences in the BetVictor Craddockstown Novice Chase.

The five-year-old made a smart start to his chasing career at Fairyhouse earlier in the month and was a 30/100 favourite to follow up at Grade Two level just under three weeks later.

Supporters of Gordon Elliott's charge were made to sweat, though, with Uncle Phil giving a bold sight in front for a long way, while the late challenge of Lucid Dreams provided another scare.

However, Imagine eventually mastered Uncle Phil after the final fence and had just enough in the tank to repel Lucid Dreams by half a length.

Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy were completing a treble on the card following the earlier victories of 4/1 shots Shannon Royale and Bob Cigar.

Hispanic Moon shines bright on debut for De Bromhead

Image: Hispanic Moon and Darragh O'Keeffe win the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle

French recruit Hispanic Moon made a successful debut for Henry de Bromhead in the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle.

A multiple winner in her homeland for David Cottin, the six-year-old was a 20/1 shot to secure Listed honours on her first start on Irish soil in the hands of Darragh O'Keeffe.

With 8/15 favourite Shecouldbeanything disappointingly failing to pick up in the straight, Hispanic Moon moved smoothly to the lead approaching the final flight and found plenty on the run-in to see off the challenge of Saylavee by a length and three-quarters.

There was an even bigger shock in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, with top-class bumper horse Tullyhill turned over by Shannon Royale.

Tullyhill was a £220,000 purchase last year for owners Cheveley Park Stud after winning his point-to-point. He made a winning bumper debut at Gowran Park in March before finding only A Dream To Share too strong in Grade One company at the Punchestown Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was a 1/8 shot for his reappearance and hurdling bow, but the warning signs were out after a mistake before the home bend and in the end Gordon Elliott's Shannon Royale pulled 24 lengths clear in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

Birchdale (5/2 favourite) may have earned himself a trip to Cheltenham next month after providing trainer Enda Bolger with another winner over Punchestown's cross-country course in the Pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase.