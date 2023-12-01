Lesters 2023: Frankie Dettori, William Buick, Brian Hughes and Sean Bowen among nominees

William Buick, Frankie Dettori, Brian Hughes and Sean Bowen are among those nominated for awards at this month's Lesters, to be announced live on Sky Sports Racing on December 21.

Champion jockey Buick joins Joe Fanning, Tom Marquand and Rossa Ryan in being nominated for the Flat Jockey of the Year award.

Hughes, the champion jumps jockey, and Bowen, who is blazing a trail in this year's title race, are on the shortlist for the Jump Jockey of the Year gong, along with Paddy Brennan, Harry Cobden and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Buick is also in the running for the Flat Jockey Special Recognition award, with Dettori and recently-retired duo Martin Dwyer and Paul Hanagan joining him on the list.

A trio of recent retirees feature on the Jump Jockey Special Recognition list - Mattie Bachelor, Page Fuller and Tom Scudamore - along with Alan Johns.

Dettori (King Of Steel) and Marquand (Desert Hero) could also land the Flat Ride of the Year prize, but they face competition from Ryan Moore (Continuous) and Saffie Osborne (Metier).

The four candidates for Jump Ride of the Year are Bowen (Best Trition), Derek Fox (Corach Rambler), Micheal Nolan (En Coeur) and Jonjo O'Neill Jr (Champ).

The nominations for Apprentice Jockey of the Year are Sean Kirrane, champion apprentice Billy Loughnane, Jonny Peate and Connor Planas, while Theo Gillard, Jack Hogan, Patrick Wadge and Luca Morgan, who recently announced his retirement after being crowned champion conditional, are up for the Conditional Jockey of the Year award.

The winners will be announced in a special Lesters live show on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, December 21.