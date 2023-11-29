 Skip to content

Southwell to stage jumpers' bumper Sunday fixture as weather threatens meetings

An additional jumpers' bumper fixture will take place on the all-weather at Southwell on Sunday December 3; weather could decimate fixture list with Thursday's three jumps meetings subject to precautionary inspections; Newcastle and Newbury hoping to stage valuable Saturday meetings

Wednesday 29 November 2023 17:03, UK

Southwell Flat all-weather racing general view
Image: Southwell is set to stage a seven-race card on Sunday

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed that an additional jumpers' bumper fixture will take place on the all-weather at Southwell on Sunday.

The decision has been made due to the weather forecast for this weekend, which predicts significant periods of sub-zero temperatures that could cause disruption to the scheduled jumps fixtures, including the big meetings at Newcastle and Newbury.

No inspection had been called at either track as of Wednesday afternoon, but there will be concerns with all three jumps meetings on Thursday - Lingfield, Musselburgh and Taunton - calling early precautionary inspections due to the forecast of freezing temperatures overnight.

Newcastle clerk of the course Eloise Quayle told the Racing Post: "At this stage we're looking a bit colder than originally forecast. I think we'll see an inspection called, but at what stage I'm not sure just yet."

Constitution Hill is back!
Constitution Hill is back!

Watch the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 2

The fixture at Southwell on Sunday will be a seven-race card and entries will close at 12 noon on Thursday, with declarations to be made by 10am on Friday.

Trending

In addition, three chases at Carlisle on Sunday have been abandoned, with two additional hurdle races programmed to create a six-race card.

Get racing news on your phone
Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

The BHA explored the feasibility of staging additional Flat fixtures this weekend, but having considered feedback from across the sport and the practical implications of doing so, it was determined that these fixtures should not take place during the full Flat code break, which supports the participants' welfare.

Also See:

The possibility of a jumpers' bumper fixture on Saturday was explored but it was deemed impractical due to the logistical challenges of servicing an additional fixture of this kind with four jump meetings already scheduled to take place in Britain.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more