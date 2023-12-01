Weekend Winners: Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in focus with Complete Unknown featuring in competitive field

The Weekend Winners team are back to preview the best of the action from Newbury's Coral Gold Cup card on Saturday.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by At The Races' Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to dissect a typically competitive renewal, plus a look at Fairyhouse on Sunday, featuring three Grade One races.

The Coral Gold Cup field includes Paul Nicholls' exciting second season chaser Complete Unknown, with Mahler Mission and Stumptown heading over from Ireland.

At The Races' Declan Rix…

"It's a seriously competitive race and I had a shortlist of five. I came down on Complete Unknown with the combination of his form and profile - that's exactly what you want for this type of race.

"He's bringing Grade One novice form from Aintree last season behind Gerri Colombe and that looks quite a lot stronger now with Gerri Colombe a leading Gold Cup candidate.

"He's already had a run this season and jumped pretty straight at Newton Abbot.

"The potential worry Paul Nicholls has is the ground going too quick for him but I think he's a good mover."

Image: Complete Unknown heads to the start at Aintree

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"This is a really good renewal with good depth to it and various candidates. I respect Complete Unknown at the head of the betting and the one I couldn't have towards the top of the market is Mahler Mission because the trainer has not had a winner for over 50 days and plenty of decent ones beaten.

"It's all well and good having an unexposed profile but I like to have something that is a little bit battle-hardened.

"The Irish have got a reasonable record in the race and my pin came down on Gavin Cromwell's Stumptown.

"He's had two runs this season. I thought he was disappointing in the Kerry National where the jumping went to pot a bit but Gavin has got a great strike-rate when he brings one to the UK.

"The mark looks fair and that second in the Kim Muir is good form with more to come. I'm excited to see how he gets on."

Host Kate Tracey…

"I had one eye on Complete Unknown but I also like Stolen Silver at a bigger price at 14/1.

"I loved his win last time out where he improved for a step up to three miles.

"He's unexposed over the distance and I'm hoping he'll be ridden prominently and jump soundly. He's got that battle-hardened profile from his experience in two-and-a-half mile handicap chases."