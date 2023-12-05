Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Wolverhampton feature on busy Tuesday

No Southwell on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon due to a waterlogged track but we still race at both Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

12.30 Lingfield - Clover team hoping Big Zou can break maiden

Tom Clover's Big Zou made an encouraging debut last time out at Chelmsford when fourth and will be expected to land the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM/EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (12:30).

See That Storm makes his debut for the Andrew Balding yard, with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, whilst Rich Harry is rated 71 and goes for Alice Haynes team on sixth run.

Of the others, Battle Of Omdurman is interesting for the Ollie Sangster team after finishing third when last seen at Bath.

2.05 Lingfield - Balding yard hope to continue good spell

Light Speed looks progressive and will aim to make it three wins from four in the BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (2:05).

Following an encouraging debut, he's gone on to win twice and now heads into handicap company off top weight, with the services of Andrew Balding in the saddle.

There's plenty of older rivals who line up in opposition, but it's three-year-old Romilda who catches the eye for William Haggas.

Apprentice Jack Enright keeps the ride on the Kingman filly as he looks to land a first career success.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Classy milers clash at Dunstall Park

Ian Williams runs two in the feature £15,000 Boost Your Acca With BetMGM Handicap (7:00) at Wolverhampton.

Both Sceptic and Woodstock City make stable debut so will need monitoring in the market, whilst race fitness will be no issue for the likes of Charlie Johnston's Urban Sprawl.

He's having his 16th run of the year, having placed at Royal Ascot back in June and looks back down to a winning mark.

