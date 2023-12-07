Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell stages eight-race card on Thursday with Keep Me Stable seeking hat-trick

Southwell stages an eight-race card on the all-weather on Thursday with the early start time of 11.12am - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.12 Southwell - Gosden pair Educate and Dubawi Time clash

John and Thady Gosden are double-handed for a strong looking Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Novice Stakes (12.12).

The Gosden team have been among the winners in the past few weeks and Educate rates an intriguing newcomer with Kieran Shoemark booked to ride. A son of Sea The Stars, he is closely related to an excellent Italian family and must be watched closely in the market.

Stablemate Dubawi Time is another choicely-bred colt but will need to improve on his first couple of starts when unplaced at Yarmouth and Chelmsford if he is to feature here.

Roger Varian saddles Regimental Code who will be fancied having finished fourth behind Markoon on his debut at Kempton and, with a hood to help him settle, could prove tough to beat.

Candle Wax, trained by William Haggas and ridden by Adam Farragher, provides the King and Queen with a runner.

1.22 Southwell - Fircombe Hall and Havechatma lock horns

Recent winners Fircombe Hall and Havechatma clash in the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (1.22) over six furlongs.

Dean Ivory's Havechatma saw off the reopposing Sassy Redhead and Deputise when getting off the mark on this surface at Lingfield last month and would have strong claims if in a similar mood here.

The Philip Kirby-trained Fircombe Hall has a solid record on the all-weather and was scoring for the fourth time when a comfortable winner of a Class Six race at Wolverhampton on Monday, and rates a big danger off 5lb higher.

Of the others, Sassy Redhead can finish closer than when denied a clear run when sixth behind Bankrupt last time at Lingfield.

1.57 Southwell - Keep Me Stable seeks hat-trick

In-form Keep Me Stable headlines a field of 12 for the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (1.57).

Linda Perratt's three-year-old has really found her stride of late and having scored at Newcastle early last month she followed up off a 6lb higher mark at the same track, and should take plenty of beating despite going up in class.

Amy Murphy's Royal Bliss won with plenty in hand at Lingfield on her last outing and must be feared under a 3lb penalty, while top-weight Selby's Pride is a consistent type who could fill the places.

Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday December 7.