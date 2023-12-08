Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle stages all-weather fixture on Friday

With the jumps meeting at Sedgefield abandoned, the focus is on the all-weather fixture at Newcastle (3.10 to 6.45) on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Newcastle - In-form Hortzadar and Trais Fluors fancied

Hortzadar tops a field of 12 for a competitive-looking Win 2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap (3.45) over a mile at Newcastle.

David O'Meara's eight-year-old was scoring for the ninth time on his all-weather debut at the track last month and, with Mark Winn taking off a handy 3lb, he should go close from stall nine.

Trais Fluors, previously a Group performer when trained by Ken Condon, showed he retained plenty of ability when making a winning stable debut for Linda Perratt over this course and distance last month and rates the chief danger off a 3lb higher mark.

Star Shield and Showmedemoney finished second and third respectively behind Hortzadar on their last start and can again be involved over a course and distance that suits.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Sedgefield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday December 8.