Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow stages jumps card with Newcastle and Wolverhampton all-weather fixtures also on Saturday

The Welsh Grand National Trial headlines the jumps card at Chepstow (11.55 to 3.50) on Saturday, while there are also all-weather fixtures from Newcastle (3.30 to 7.45) and Wolverhampton (5.00 to 8.30) live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.37 Chepstow - Two For Gold, Shan Blue and Nassalam clash

A typically competitive renewal of the Coral Welsh Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (1.37) at Chepstow sees Two For Gold headline a field of 14.

Kim Bailey's 10-year-old has been a super servant for the yard and, having returned with a solid second at Ascot last month, looks primed for a big run under David Bass.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, Bailey said: "I've been very pleased with him. He did a really good piece of work yesterday morning with David Bass so he's in a good place to go.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Carrying top weight in that ground is going to be pretty hard for him. But he's so limited on options now, we've got to go and take our chance and hopefully that will put him spot on for the veterans' final [at Sandown] in January. He's one of those extraordinary horses, when he's in a going mood, he's pretty useful really."

Plenty of others look to have chances too, including Gary Moore's Nassalam. Still only a six-year-old, he should have more to come over fences and rates a big danger if able to build on his recent fourth in the Grand Sefton at Aintree.

One-time Grade One winner Shan Blue is another to note as he switches to fences having been pulled up over hurdles at Cheltenham 21 days ago, while dual course and distance winner Pat's Fancy has each-way claims for Rebecca Curtis.

3.30 Newcastle - Onesmoothsoperator faces Sir Busker

Sir Busker, trained by William Knight and ridden by Callum Shepherd, bids to capitalise on a drop in grade in the Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (3.30) which opens the meeting at Newcastle.

Image: Sir Busker's last victory came in July 2022

Having struggled to land a blow in pattern company this autumn, Sir Busker rates an intriguing contender as he tops the weights dropped into handicap company for the first time since 2021.

He faces stiff competition, however, as Brian Ellison's November Handicap winner Onesmoothoperator arrives in great form, and, with just a 3lb rise in the weights, could prove hard to beat under Ben Robinson.

Image: Onesmoothoperator (front left) and jockey Ben Robinson on their way to winning the November Handicap at Newcastle

Felix is another who used to be rated much higher and should not be underestimated having shown he retains plenty of ability when third to Base Note at Chelmsford on his return from a break.

William Haggas' To Catch A Thief scored on his all-weather debut at Wolverhampton and looks the one with the most potential as he makes his handicap debut after just three previous starts.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Vaguely Royal and Wynter Wildes headline

Wynter Wildes tops a small but select field for the Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap (7.30) at Wolverhampton.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained four-year-old produced a career-best to finish third in the Listed River Eden Stakes at Lingfield on her last start and a similar effort should see her go close dropped in class with Mikkel Mortensen claiming 7lb.

John and Thady Gosden's Vaguely Royal narrowly claimed a Newcastle handicap on his all-weather debut and the sole three-year-old in the field rates the biggest danger if able to progress again off a 3lb higher mark.

Of the others, Ian Williams' Oneforthegutter might appreciate the step back in distance to 1m 4f having faded over two furlongs further at this track on his last start.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chepstow, Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday December 9.