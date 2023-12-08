Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Full runner guide and expert verdict ahead of rearranged Sandown showpiece

The rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle takes place at Sandown on Saturday and our man Tom Chilman takes us through the sextet of runners.

CONSTITUTION HILL

J: N de Boinville, T: N J Henderson

Nicky Henderson's unbeaten superstar appears to have been given the green light to defend his Fighting Fifth crown, albeit away from its originally intended destination. However, in replacement host Sandown the 175-rated hurdler is faced with a track he has twice excelled at over course and distance previously, courtesy of 14 and 12-length victories in novice company - the latter in the Grade 1 Tolworth.

The six-year-old followed up his impressive reappearance in this contest last season with an even more dominant display in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, before brushing aside the best of the Irish by a comfortable 9 lengths to claim his first Champion Hurdle title.

Constitutional Hill's final run of the campaign produced a less-striking performance over 2m4f in the Aintree Hurdle, with the 3-length winning margin likely playing a significant role in connections' decision to keep him to two miles, but it would be a major surprise were he not to make it eight-from-eight in more convincing fashion here.

GOSHEN

J: N F Houlihan, T: G L Moore

The first of two late entries after Newcastle's abandonment, the seven-year-old once again finds himself on the comeback trail following a disappointing fourth in last month's Coral Hurdle at Ascot (a race he won comfortably 12 months prior, albeit against weaker opposition).

Niall Houlihan continues to deputise for the injury-stricken Jamie Moore, and he'll be hoping for a better effort from the three-time Grade 2 winner given his impressive record at the track. Prior to his switch to hurdles, Goshen landed a 1m6f Class 5 handicap on the level here before winning two course-and-distance contests by a combined 49 lengths, while his latest run at Sandown saw him finish just a neck down on Knappers Hill over 2m5½f in Grade 2 company.

Both that effort and his second in last season's Long Walk Hurdle suggested his future lies over further but, in the meantime, he adds yet another pace angle to this contest in search of some Grade 1 prize-money.

NOT SO SLEEPY

J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr, T: H Morrison

Hughie Morrison's dual-purpose veteran prepares for his fourth run in this, carrying something of a mixed record thus far. The Beat Hollow gelding refused at the first in 2020 and then caused something of a surprise when dead-heating with the previous year's winner Epatante 12 months later, before finishing a well-beaten third behind Constitution Hill in the latest renewal.

The 11-year-old finished a further two places, and 17-odd lengths, behind that same rival in the Champion Hurdle in March, with a disappointing run in the Long Walk at Kempton sandwiched in between. However, Not So Sleepy arrives here after two good runs on the flat, winning a valuable Class handicap at Newbury (1m5½f) before finishing a creditable seventh in the Cesarewitch in October, so he may be capable of better than his price might initially suggest.

Question marks remain over whether Sandown suits though, and he's unlikely to get his own way out in front.

SHISHKIN

J: James Bowen, T: N J Henderson

A former star of the two-mile novice hurdle and chase division, the nine-year-old's late inclusion is more out of necessity than choice following his actions at the start of last month's 1965 Chase. Reluctant to line up in the preliminaries, Nicky Henderson's multiple Grade 1 winner then whipped round as the flag fell and refused to race, leaving his frustrated trainer in need of a new opening target ahead of a planned first run in the King George on Boxing Day.

As well as leading to the rearrangement of this Grade 1 contest, Newcastle's abandonment also resulted in Shishkin's newly acquired target in the Rehearsal Chase being lost, resulting in Seven Barrows having to reshuffle their cards once more. The result is a first run over hurdles since his victory in the 2020 Supreme Novices' Hurdle, while it's no surprise to see the cheekpieces removed after Ascot.

A clear second-best on ratings behind his exalted stablemate, but this appears to be more of a stepping-stone for Kempton than anything else.

LOVE ENVOI

J: J J Burke, T: Harry Fry

One of the best mares in training, Harry Fry's 152-rated hurdler only found the retiring Honeysuckle too good in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham (4 lengths-plus back to the remainder of the field) and is otherwise unbeaten in seven starts in Britain, with the seven-year-old's only other defeats coming at Fairyhouse (2m4f) and when last seen at Punchestown (2m3f) in April, where something was clearly amiss (37 lengths last of six).

The daughter of Westerner also has an excellent record at Sandown, registering three wins from her three starts, including in Grade 2 company, and can be relied upon to go well fresh. Another that likes to be up with the pace, it will be interesting to see how regular partner Jonathan Burke positions Love Envoi in the early stages, as you would imagine the jockey will be keen to make use of her stamina in their bid to topple the mighty Constitution Hill.

YOU WEAR IT WELL

J: G Sheehan, T: Jamie Snowden

Gavin Sheehan retains the ride on Jamie Snowden's likeable mare following a successful appeal against a recent 14-day ban, but the partnership face stiff opposition for more than just the lead here. The likes of Goshen, Not So Sleepy and even an under-cooked Shishkin may pose less of a threat than they would have in the past, but in Constitution Hill and Love Envoi the six-year-old is up against arguably the best in their respective divisions.

Still, connections of the Westerner mare couldn't have asked for much more from her reappearance win in Wetherby's Listed mares' hurdle last month, always doing enough to see off the well-touted Luccia, while the form of her fifth-place finish in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle on her penultimate start is looking better by the day.

The style of her wins in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and a similar Grade 2 contest here in February also suggest she can be in contention late on, but that's unlikely to be enough to come out on top.

TOM'S VERDICT

The four standout contenders from the original quintet look set to line up at Sandown and are joined by two intriguing, if slightly problematic, additions in Goshen and Shishkin. Despite being the second-highest rated of the six, the latter is unlikely to be fully tuned for this ahead of his intended engagement at Kempton on Boxing Day, with the start arguably being more important to connections than the finish, while it would be a surprise if Gary Moore's fan favourite were to register his first Grade 1 success in this company.

Hughie Morrison's 2021 winner Not So Sleepy will surely play a leading role in regard to the early pace, but little more in all likelihood, alongside leading mares Love Envoi and You Wear It Well. The former would be the pick to come out on top of that particular duel, especially given her impressive record at the track and first time out, but both should struggle to live with last year's impressive winner CONSTITUTION HILL in the closing stages.

All courses come alike to Nicky Henderson's unbeaten Champion Hurdle winner, while the heavy ground he encountered here in the 2022 Tolworth did little to blunt his devastating finishing kick. Assuming he's stays on all fours, you can expect him to extend his tally to eight-from-eight.