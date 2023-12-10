Today on Sky Sports Racing: British and Irish contenders head for Hong Kong International action

It’s excellent action at Sha Tin on Saturday with Hong Kong International Races featuring a whole host of British and Irish contenders, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6:10 Sha TIn - Warm Heart takes on home rivals

Warm Heart is the big hope for Aidan O'Brien in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (6:10) who will bid to round off an excellent three-year-old campaign.

She landed the Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille before a break and returned to run in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, finishing an excellent neck second behind Inspiral.

Image: Warm Heart (right) holds off Free Wind in the Yorkshire Oaks

Junko is another interesting contender for Andre Fabre, with Maxime Guyon in the saddle, whilst Lebensstil runs for Hiroyasu Tanaka having won a Japanese Group Two last time out.

West Wind Blows was set to run but has been withdrawn on vets advice.

6:50 Sha Tin - Highfield Princess and Lucky Swaynesse clash

John Quinn's star Highfield Princess will look to add another Group One to her glittering CV in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint (6:50).

It was arguably a career best to defy slow ground and a tricky draw in the Prix de l'Abbaye last time out but she'll have to do something similar here, drawn ninth of the 10 runners.

She'll also have to get the better of home favourite Lucky Sweynesse, who warmed up for this with victory in a Group Two last month - Zac Purton keeps the ride.

8:40 Sha Tin - Luxembourg and Romantic Warrior in Cup classic

It's over £2m to the winner of the Longines Hong Kong Cup (8:40) and Aidan O'Brien sends another of his stars in Luxembourg under Ryan Moore.

The four-year-old won the Tattersalls Gold Cup earlier this year and it was close to a career best last time when beaten half a length by Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Image: Onesto (right) finishing second behind Luxembourg in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Danny Shum trains Cox Plate hero Romantic Warrior who will surely take a lot of beating back on home soil.

You couldn't discount Horizon Dore either for Patrice Cottier, having been beaten into third in the Champion Stakes at Ascot but lost little in defeat that day.

Watch every race from Sha Tin and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 10 December.